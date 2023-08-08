YIKES! Nikki Haley BLASTS Senator Tuberville for halting military promotions to protect ba...
Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:04 PM on August 08, 2023
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

We're not entirely sure when Bill Maher started figuring out how insane and annoying his own 'side' has become over the years, and we know he's still a progressive toad, but watching him take things apart like the 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart makes us laugh.

Especially when the Left freaks out all over him for it. You'd think by NOW they'd realize he's not thrilled with the crazy 'wokeness' that has overrun his party in the last decade or so.

Case in point:

Our favorite part:

I know, I know, 'How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!' That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women.

BUT THE PATRIARCHY!

Oh Jeebus, another man defending the Barbie movie.

Ugh, change the record, woman.

It's really not that deep. Just sayin'.

What year does this guy think it is? 

They do realize they all just proved Maher's points about the movie, yes?

***

