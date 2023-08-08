Leave Barbie ALONE! Bill Maher takes 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart and Lefties can't DEAL

We're not entirely sure when Bill Maher started figuring out how insane and annoying his own 'side' has become over the years, and we know he's still a progressive toad, but watching him take things apart like the 'preachy, man-hating' Barbie movie apart makes us laugh.

Especially when the Left freaks out all over him for it. You'd think by NOW they'd realize he's not thrilled with the crazy 'wokeness' that has overrun his party in the last decade or so.

Case in point:

OK, "Barbie": I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie - alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 7, 2023

Our favorite part:

I know, I know, 'How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!' That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women.

BUT THE PATRIARCHY!

Oh Jesus, another man with an essay on the Barbie movie. 🤦‍♂️ — Potential Theist (@potentialtheism) August 7, 2023

Oh Jeebus, another man defending the Barbie movie.

Working women made 82 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2022, according to a study from Pew Research Center.



Now, what were you saying, Bill? 🤔 — aka stardust (@a_k_a_stardust) August 7, 2023

Ugh, change the record, woman.

'Barbie' took an object -- the Barbie doll -- and used it to give a commentary on the objectification of men and women, and then undermine that objectification. Both patriarchy and misandry perpetuate that objectification.



I think that was the higher teaching of the film. — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) August 7, 2023

It's really not that deep. Just sayin'.

The movie is funny from the outset because it writes Ken in the same way Hollywood often writes women - without agency, vacuous and requiring constant validation. If he thinks the way Ken is written is man-hating then what does he think of the rest of Hollywood’s writing? — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) August 8, 2023

What year does this guy think it is?

This is all just Bill's way of telling us he went on a date with a woman half his age. I'm not saying she definitely has daddy issues, but it does seem like the patriarchy is working out for Bill on this one — cappy •ᴗ•ᵍᵐ 🦈,⚡ (@leanpockets) August 8, 2023

They do realize they all just proved Maher's points about the movie, yes?

***

***

