'Honestly thought you were dead': Keith Olbermann writes Piers Morgan a check his butt CAN'T cash and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on August 08, 2023
Twitchy

Welcome to another episode of Keith Olbermann is desperate for any sort of attention and doesn't mind how ri-damn-diculous he looks to everyone around him as long as he gets it. In this week's episode, our friendly neighborhood mouth-breather goes after Piers Morgan for dissing on the US Women's Soccer team. Forget that most of the United States itself has been less than impressed with the team ... 

Olbermann needs to get out more.

Looks like he got the attention he was begging for.

Honestly thought you were dead ... 

EL OH EL.

And ouch. So much ouch. Other seriously painful and vicious tweets would walk past this one and say, 'Damn, that's a serious ouch.'

True story.

Don't look at us.

We also have no idea.

But we're definitely amused.

***

