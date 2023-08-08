'Honestly thought you were dead': Keith Olbermann writes Piers Morgan a check his butt CAN'T cash and LOL

Welcome to another episode of Keith Olbermann is desperate for any sort of attention and doesn't mind how ri-damn-diculous he looks to everyone around him as long as he gets it. In this week's episode, our friendly neighborhood mouth-breather goes after Piers Morgan for dissing on the US Women's Soccer team. Forget that most of the United States itself has been less than impressed with the team ...

Olbermann needs to get out more.

Alternate headline: "Immigrant @piersmorgan - hated by his birth country - rails against nation he envies but which fired and humiliated him" — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 7, 2023

Looks like he got the attention he was begging for.

🤣Hi Mad Dog, great to hear from you - I honestly thought you were dead! Anyway, I bow to your expertise in being hated by your birth country, fired, and humiliated. Hard to think of anyone better qualified in any of those areas. https://t.co/eORhFH59io — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 7, 2023

Honestly thought you were dead ...

EL OH EL.

And ouch. So much ouch. Other seriously painful and vicious tweets would walk past this one and say, 'Damn, that's a serious ouch.'

True story.

OMG... Piers is owning Keith. I have no idea what planet i'm on... — Crombopolis_Michael (@Woodcutcc) August 8, 2023

Don't look at us.

We also have no idea.

But we're definitely amused.

***

***

