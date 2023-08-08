KNEW IT! San Francisco woman who cried over attack now out to OWN THE CONS with follow-up video (watch)

As Twitchy readers know, a woman in San Francisco went viral after she very weepily (who knew that's a word?) told her story of being accosted after she got groceries. She was quite beside herself going on and on about how dangerous her city is now and asking how anyone can feel safe there ...

And of course, it was later discovered that she had literally voted for the mess she found herself in, so not everyone had a ton of sympathy for her.

WELL, it would appear that little Miss-Cries-A-Lot thought it would be a good idea to record ANOTHER video, this time claiming the man who spit on her, called her the b-word and threatened to rape her was a 'well-dressed white guy'.

No really.

Watch:

A video went viral of a woman in San Fran talking about getting accosted by a random guy in the street. In a follow up video she now claims the attacker was a “well dressed white man,” because those are obviously the types known for these attacks.



pic.twitter.com/uRDNwCwA4w — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 7, 2023

Because everyone knows San Francisco is overrun with conservative, well-dressed white men just LOOKING to spit on women after they go grocery shopping. Totally. Heck, when this editor was out there years ago the same thing happened ...

Or you know, not.

She's got to be kidding.

This is why I have no sympathy for liberals in big cities. They will sacrifice their own safety just to keep the narrative going. So be it. Let them have what they want. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 7, 2023

Even if we'd felt a teensy weensy bit sorry for her ... that's gone now. Clearly this was about making a statement. A doofy, ditzy, embarrassing, self-own of a statement.

She’s an activist that backs anti-police BLM commies. SF is where she belongs. Sow, reap. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 8, 2023

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most — Jason Jones (@jonesville) August 7, 2023

Almost certainly was a scuzzy white guy druggie aka “homeless.” She can’t say that either tho, it’s SF and the unhoused persons are oppressed. Has to totally make something up now. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 7, 2023

Fair point. Even if he was a white dude, odds are he was not 'well dressed' and yet AGAIN, that's something she supports and voted for.

She’s lying. It could have been a white guy, but there is no way he was a well-groomed or well-dressed white guy. People think they can lie well, but they can’t, unless they’re a psychopath. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 8, 2023

But then she doesn't get to play the super virtuous Lefty who voted to help THE OPPRESSED who got owned by her own vote.

It's all really rather sad and she should stop digging.

***

Related:

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm in Kabul (watch)

LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?

SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !