'Honestly thought you were dead': Keith Olbermann writes Piers Morgan a check his...
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm...
LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL...
Biden tells Gold Star mom how they brought his son home in a...
Bulwark: 'The Biden family has made its choices out of love'
Axios looks at Joe Biden's 'surprising vulnerability' with working-class voters
Ne-Yo clarifies apology: 'straight from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer'
CNN's Daniel Dale hasn't given up on fact-checking; in fact, he's been busy
Report: Hunter Biden business partner was a frequent visitor to the Obama White...
#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
NBC News' Dasha Burns tells Ron DeSantis Democrats aren't pushing for late-term abortions
Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden...
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
Gold Star Families give heartbreaking (and maddening) accounts of Biden's botched Afghanis...

KNEW IT! San Francisco woman who cried over attack now out to OWN THE CONS with follow-up video (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on August 08, 2023
TikTok

As Twitchy readers know, a woman in San Francisco went viral after she very weepily (who knew that's a word?) told her story of being accosted after she got groceries. She was quite beside herself going on and on about how dangerous her city is now and asking how anyone can feel safe there ...

And of course, it was later discovered that she had literally voted for the mess she found herself in, so not everyone had a ton of sympathy for her.

WELL, it would appear that little Miss-Cries-A-Lot thought it would be a good idea to record ANOTHER video, this time claiming the man who spit on her, called her the b-word and threatened to rape her was a 'well-dressed white guy'.

No really.

Watch:

Because everyone knows San Francisco is overrun with conservative, well-dressed white men just LOOKING to spit on women after they go grocery shopping. Totally. Heck, when this editor was out there years ago the same thing happened ... 

Or you know, not.

She's got to be kidding.

Recommended

LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?
Sam J.

Even if we'd felt a teensy weensy bit sorry for her ... that's gone now. Clearly this was about making a statement. A doofy, ditzy, embarrassing, self-own of a statement. 

Fair point. Even if he was a white dude, odds are he was not 'well dressed' and yet AGAIN, that's something she supports and voted for.

But then she doesn't get to play the super virtuous Lefty who voted to help THE OPPRESSED who got owned by her own vote.

It's all really rather sad and she should stop digging.

***

Related:

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm in Kabul (watch)

LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?

SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'?
Sam J.
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews shares story of Biden's appalling visit after losing his arm in Kabul (watch)
Sam J.
'Honestly thought you were dead': Keith Olbermann writes Piers Morgan a check his butt CAN'T cash and LOL
Sam J.
#AlabamaBoatBrawl deserves some AWARDS for best cast AND character development
ArtistAngie
Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US Women's soccer team and HOOBOY
Sam J.
EEK! The MYSTERY female airline passenger has been identified and Twitter is ABUZZ
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LOL! Did NBC News MEAN to set Biden up for this hilariously BRUTAL dragging of his 'family man brand'? Sam J.