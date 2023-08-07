SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)

Kayleigh McEnany spots predictable media disinterest in Gold Star Families hammering Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:51 PM on August 07, 2023
TikTok

Earlier today, a video of a woman in San Francisco was going fairly viral on social media as she cried about a man spitting in her face after she got groceries. She is seen wiping tears as she goes on and on about how it's just not safe there anymore and how can anyone not be afraid, etc., etc. 

Watch for yourselves:

At first, you might find yourself feeling sorry for her.

Heck, this editor did indeed feel very sorry for her - what a terrible way to live. And the policies Socialist Democrats keep putting in place in that city in the name of equity are slowly but surely killing it. But then you find out that she voted for this.

And you know, it's really hard to feel sorry for her after reading this post:

Vote as if you were the most marginalized, oppressed person you know ...

Guess she got her wish, eh? She sounds fairly marginalized and oppressed these days.

Leftist white women are some of the worst, patting themselves on the backs for CARING SO MUCH but then whining when they have to live with the results of how much they cared ... and how they voted to PROVE they cared.

justmindy

Yuuuup.

What's that old saying about karma only being a female dog when you are first?

Hrm.

Hope she enjoys living in a city she destroyed with her own virtue-signal of a vote.

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT, HONEY.

***

