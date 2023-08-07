SHOCKA! San Francisco woman CRYING on TikTok about how dangerous her city is VOTED for it (screenshot)

Earlier today, a video of a woman in San Francisco was going fairly viral on social media as she cried about a man spitting in her face after she got groceries. She is seen wiping tears as she goes on and on about how it's just not safe there anymore and how can anyone not be afraid, etc., etc.

Watch for yourselves:

This is what it’s like living in blue cities. And if you voted for this, you get what you vote for. pic.twitter.com/RRbxumet5N — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2023

At first, you might find yourself feeling sorry for her.

Heck, this editor did indeed feel very sorry for her - what a terrible way to live. And the policies Socialist Democrats keep putting in place in that city in the name of equity are slowly but surely killing it. But then you find out that she voted for this.

And you know, it's really hard to feel sorry for her after reading this post:

This lady voted for this! I hope things get much worse for her, and that she doesn't move to a red state and vote for the same policies that ruined San Francisco! https://t.co/O2mdkgUQ0J pic.twitter.com/sl83bYjTMk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 7, 2023

Vote as if you were the most marginalized, oppressed person you know ...

Guess she got her wish, eh? She sounds fairly marginalized and oppressed these days.

Leftist white women are some of the worst, patting themselves on the backs for CARING SO MUCH but then whining when they have to live with the results of how much they cared ... and how they voted to PROVE they cared.

It’s going to be a LOVELY day. — Jonas Goldsmith (@JonasRG) August 7, 2023

These people pat themselves on the back while their policies devastate lives all around them.

But as soon as some of it touches them, it becomes a crisis. — Uberminch (@uberminch) August 7, 2023

Yuuuup.

You get what you vote for Libs! Enjoy! — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) August 7, 2023

What's that old saying about karma only being a female dog when you are first?

Hrm.

Worst part is she has no clue that she is the problem. She created this mess and shes proud. — G (@gb2424) August 7, 2023

Hope she enjoys living in a city she destroyed with her own virtue-signal of a vote.

GOOD LUCK WITH THAT, HONEY.

***

Related:

Sam Stein tries shaming the Right for 'being too into politics' with US Women's soccer team and HOOBOY

Sharyl Attkisson serves Mike Pence a nice refreshing glass of STFU juice for playing up his VICTIM status

BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !