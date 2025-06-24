Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guaranteed Dignity

DHS Debunks KTLA's Disgusting Spin on Migrant Arrest



Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on June 24, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Socialist Zohran Mamdani could be the next Mayor of New York City. He is promising that the government will guarantee everyone dignity. What? That’s something that no person or government could ever do, but that’s not stopping Mamdani from feeding his nonsense to gullible voters.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Are they going to mail out ‘Dignity’ certificates?

Many commenters are saying that if this deranged socialist wins the mayoral election, it could finally be the end for New York City.

We don’t foresee anyone coming along to pull off what Giuliani did again.

Besides guaranteed dignity, Mamdani is also promising government-run grocery stores. Posters have seen this movie before and know how it ends. (WATCH)

The problem with this rot is that it tends to spread. We need to do everything humanly possible to keep this stupidity confined to NYC. We hate to say it, but the last poster is right. Cuomo is the better choice.

