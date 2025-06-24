Socialist Zohran Mamdani is Promising NYC Voters Government-Run Grocery Stores and Guaranteed Dignity

Socialist Zohran Mamdani could be the next Mayor of New York City. He is promising that the government will guarantee everyone dignity. What? That’s something that no person or government could ever do, but that’s not stopping Mamdani from feeding his nonsense to gullible voters.

Socialist Zohran Mamdani may end up becoming the next Mayor of New York City.



Mamdani believes that government can guarantee dignity for everyone. He wants the state to distribute dignity. He sounds exactly like someone who has never had a real job.



Have fun with that one NYC. pic.twitter.com/c5HXdf2H9u — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 23, 2025

The distributor of dignity...



How nice of him. — Just Stop With The Bullshit (@MakeUrMov) June 23, 2025

If your dignity comes from government, you have no dignity. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) June 23, 2025

Are they going to mail out ‘Dignity’ certificates?

Many commenters are saying that if this deranged socialist wins the mayoral election, it could finally be the end for New York City.

If NYC votes for Zohran it's over for NYC.



NYC will have completed it's descent into a crime ridden, dystopian hellhole that will never recover.



The fact that Zohran makes Cuomo (a failed, horrible governor) look sane speaks to the low state of the Democrat party. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 23, 2025

“NYC will have completed it's descent into a crime ridden, dystopian hellhole” - you mean the 70s-80s again? — Matias_V (@ma_tias) June 23, 2025

Yes, only now with woke communism to boot and no Giuliani to come in and fix it. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 23, 2025

We don’t foresee anyone coming along to pull off what Giuliani did again.

Besides guaranteed dignity, Mamdani is also promising government-run grocery stores. Posters have seen this movie before and know how it ends. (WATCH)

Zohran Mamdani: As mayor, I will lower prices by making stores owned by the government pic.twitter.com/JAiBcggiiU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2025

how has that worked for any other country? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 19, 2025

Other than breadlines, starvation, and famine… great! — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2025

NYC seems hell bent on destroying themselves. — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) June 23, 2025

This has the potential to change the country. If the corrosion settles in our largest city...it will spread. Thats what corrosion does, it spreads. — joe stewart (@shakeli) June 23, 2025

I never thought I’d ever believe that Andrew Cuomo is a better choice — Another Listless Vessel 🇺🇸 (@laurieAnnegray) June 23, 2025

The problem with this rot is that it tends to spread. We need to do everything humanly possible to keep this stupidity confined to NYC. We hate to say it, but the last poster is right. Cuomo is the better choice.