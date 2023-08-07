BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions

Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture tries to make J.K. Rowling UNDESIRABLE NUMBER ONE!
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:43 AM on August 07, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

You guys remember David Axelrod, yes? Maybe a little? Big Obama bro and a rather annoying chap. Ring any bells?

Well, when you see his ridiculous tweets desperately trying to prove Biden is NOT targeting Trump, it will likely jog your memories if for some reason you've forgotten him. He has a really bad habit of overplaying things and as a result, making everything worse.

For example:

Oh right.

Sure, Dave.

Could be he knows Obama is actually the one pulling the strings but we digress. *adjusts tinfoil*

Gosh, this sounds familiar. Remember when they did this to Trump?

1) TRUMP IS AN IDIOT LOSER DUMMY, RAR!!!
2) TRUMP IS A BRILLIANT MASTERMIND DRAGGINGS US INTO WW3!!!

Gonna bet David isn't bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Besides ...

Welp, there it is.

Not sure what to tell David ... we all know. Heck, even The New York Times knows.

*cough cough*

Fair enough. But still.

***

