BOOMITY: RedSteeze DROPS David Axelrod with 1 tweet for claiming Biden ISN'T behind Trump prosecutions

You guys remember David Axelrod, yes? Maybe a little? Big Obama bro and a rather annoying chap. Ring any bells?

Well, when you see his ridiculous tweets desperately trying to prove Biden is NOT targeting Trump, it will likely jog your memories if for some reason you've forgotten him. He has a really bad habit of overplaying things and as a result, making everything worse.

For example:

The idea that @POTUS is somehow pulling the strings behind the curtain of these Trump prosecutions is absolutely nuts on the face of it. Even if you were cynically inclined to believe that, it's pretty clear Biden WANTS Trump as an opponent. He NEEDS Trump as an opponent. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 5, 2023

Oh right.

Sure, Dave.

Could be he knows Obama is actually the one pulling the strings but we digress. *adjusts tinfoil*

Besides, the Republicans seem to be toggling between two incongruous arguments:

1) @POTUS is hopelessly addled & enfeebled.

2) @POTUS is a diabolical, power-hungry mastermind behind a plot to imprison his opponent.

Neither is true but, I mean, at least pick one horse & ride it! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 5, 2023

Gosh, this sounds familiar. Remember when they did this to Trump?

1) TRUMP IS AN IDIOT LOSER DUMMY, RAR!!!

2) TRUMP IS A BRILLIANT MASTERMIND DRAGGINGS US INTO WW3!!!

Gonna bet David isn't bright enough to see the irony of his own tweet.

Besides ...

It's not an idea. The NY Times told us. https://t.co/o0pIj8mr8l pic.twitter.com/Nlzp1Lahnj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2023

Welp, there it is.

Not sure what to tell David ... we all know. Heck, even The New York Times knows.

Speaking of pulling strings… Obama in his own words:pic.twitter.com/Tp6iUCXshF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 7, 2023

*cough cough*

I actually think this clip means he's just lazy and knows it. But it's insane to believe he's not deeply involved in Biden's presidency. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2023

Fair enough. But still.

***

