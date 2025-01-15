Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha'...
Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice System SHOULD Work

Doug P.  |  12:14 PM on January 15, 2025
Seinfeld

Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, is taking questions at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

The Democrats on the Committee keep asking Bondi if she will help the next president "weaponize" the DOJ, which is some thick irony coming from the people who have spent the last few years applauding and supporting the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI. 

One of the biggest weasels on the Judiciary Committee (which is a high bar to clear) is Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, and he stepped on his own rake after asking Bondi about Stalin-style law enforcement:

The weaponization of government call is coming from inside your own party, Sen. Whitehouse! 

Watch:

The full post above:

WHITEHOUSE: It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime? It's a prosecutors job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct? 

BONDI: Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we've seen the last four years and what's been happening with Donald Trump.

We love it when a Democrat steps on his own rake.

Bondi made Whitehouse look like an idiot, but that's not a particularly difficult thing to do.

If Bondi keeps beclowning Whitehouse he's going to end up performing a forensic examination of her high school yearbook.

