Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice System SHOULD Work

Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, is taking questions at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Democrats on the Committee keep asking Bondi if she will help the next president "weaponize" the DOJ, which is some thick irony coming from the people who have spent the last few years applauding and supporting the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI.

Advertisement

One of the biggest weasels on the Judiciary Committee (which is a high bar to clear) is Dem Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, and he stepped on his own rake after asking Bondi about Stalin-style law enforcement:

Senator Whitehouse unironically explaining that prosecutors should have a crime and then look for a suspect, not the other way around. Bondi responds by explaining DOJ did the opposite to Trump for years. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 15, 2025

The weaponization of government call is coming from inside your own party, Sen. Whitehouse!

Watch:

WHITEHOUSE: It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime? It's a prosecutors job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct?



BONID: Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we've seen the last four… pic.twitter.com/eQTIvXXAAm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

The full post above:

WHITEHOUSE: It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime? It's a prosecutors job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct? BONDI: Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we've seen the last four years and what's been happening with Donald Trump.

We love it when a Democrat steps on his own rake.

His face when he realized she just beclowned him https://t.co/hufGjT2osA — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 15, 2025

Bondi made Whitehouse look like an idiot, but that's not a particularly difficult thing to do.

Let’s not pretend it’s hard to make Sheldon look stupid. https://t.co/HvTcl0a2nJ — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 15, 2025

Not a tough job no matter how Morally Superior he’s convinced himself he is! 🤪 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 15, 2025

If Bondi keeps beclowning Whitehouse he's going to end up performing a forensic examination of her high school yearbook.