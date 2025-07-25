WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom 'Allies' for Trans Adults

The U.K. is lost.

Between its radical trans nonsense that continues to exist despite a high court ruling that trans men are women, and its capitulation to radical Islamism, the once mighty world power is on a path to self-destruction.

Here's the latest in the trans movement, which is the most insane and disgusting thing we've heard (after 'gender-affirming' care for minors)

A taxpayer-funded BBC employee in the UK is leading a campaign to distribute bright yellow badges to schoolchildren. These "ally" badges would invite transgender adult strangers to approach the children wearing them to ask the children to accompany them to a bathroom.



The post reads:

Let me repeat that: A British government employee wants adult biological men approaching school-age girls to ask them for accompaniment to a women's bathroom, on the grounds that this makes them less likely to be kicked out of them for not being a real woman because, as the thinking goes, they have a child vouching for their gender. You have no idea how lucky we are to have won last November.

We are so lucky.

There's no way this doesn't lead to the abuse of women and children with the blessing of the state and in the name of 'allyship.'

Say what you will about radical Islam, but when it takes over the U.K., at least this trans nonsense will come to an end.

Here's more from SW Londoner:

Dr Ronx Ikharia’s ‘Safe With Me’ initiative invites allies to wear a yellow badge with bold black text, signalling to trans+ individuals that they are safe to approach, especially when using public toilets or navigating other gendered spaces. Launched by Dr Ronx – a Black, non-binary, transmasculine emergency doctor and BBC presenter – the campaign responds to the Supreme Court’s judgment that ‘sex’ in the Equality Act refers strictly to biological sex, a decision that campaigners say has heightened fear within trans+ communities. Dr Ronx said: 'I have often been kicked out of toilets because people don’t know where to place me. But when I’m with someone, it happens less.'

Here's a question for Dr. Ronx: Were you born with or do you have a penis? Then you belong in the men's restroom.

See how easy that was?

What is wrong with these people? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 24, 2025

Oh, we do not have the time or the space to list all the things wrong with them.

So we'll just say this: EVERYTHING.

This is a d**n title right here. Must have lorded over the slides as a child. Wow.



“a Black, non-binary, transmasculine emergency doctor and BBC presenter” — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) July 24, 2025

He checks all the boxes.

What could possibly go wrong???

🤨 — Sloane (@OC_Expat) July 25, 2025

So many things.

You have a dude named Christi in the girls bathroom, and 5 Muhammad’s waiting outside. The majority of women voted for this. “But I feel” was at the start of every sentence. pic.twitter.com/s8wiXtUdHh — DirtyDirt 🇺🇸1st🫡 (@DirtyDirt76) July 25, 2025

Where's the lie?

I love how they call it “allyship” while handing out badges that make it easier for adult strangers to approach kids in bathrooms. Totally normal society. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) July 24, 2025

Any sane country would shut this idea down.

Instead, the U.K. will jail anyone who criticizes it.

I just felt the last little bit of liberal leaving my body https://t.co/G2pWUw3EAB — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) July 25, 2025

You won't miss it.

This would have happened here if Cacklin’ Kamala had won. https://t.co/maEq118bg2 — OldMike (@MichaelMax4659) July 25, 2025

Yes.

And it'll happen if a Democrat regains power.

Vote accordingly.

The Sex Matters organization, an organization committed to promoting sex-based human rights and laws, calls the campaign a 'safeguarding catastrophe:'

“This campaign is a safeguarding catastrophe. Asking children to approach adult strangers and take responsibility for their safety in toilet facilities puts children at obvious and serious risk.”@HJoyceGender on Ronx Ikharia’s ‘safe with me’ badgeshttps://t.co/Rk0fZOiLYw — Sex Matters (@SexMattersOrg) July 24, 2025

They're correct.

The BBC should have learned lessons over the years with the amount of sex predators they had hiding within. This campaign is blatantly targeting children. Children aren’t support animals for people with sexual fetishes and mental health disorders. https://t.co/BKo2k6YMWD — Caroline Bell (@CarolineBell79) July 25, 2025

They have not learned their lesson.

I don’t get it. How would anyone not instantly realise how weird, creepy and dangerous this idea is? https://t.co/hf5KcUoovi — Medical Thingy Thing 🦕 🦖 (@MollyRomping) July 25, 2025

They're Leftists. They don't care if it's weird, creepy, or dangerous so long as it promotes their agenda.

