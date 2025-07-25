Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
South Park Just Showed All of Us Who Paramount, CBS and Comedy Central...
RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has...
Correlation Is NOT Causation: Lefty Thinks Declining Fertility Rates Means Overturning Roe...

WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom 'Allies' for Trans Adults

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Meme screenshot

The U.K. is lost.

Between its radical trans nonsense that continues to exist despite a high court ruling that trans men are women, and its capitulation to radical Islamism, the once mighty world power is on a path to self-destruction.

Here's the latest in the trans movement, which is the most insane and disgusting thing we've heard (after 'gender-affirming' care for minors)

The post reads:

Let me repeat that: A British government employee wants adult biological men approaching school-age girls to ask them for accompaniment to a women's bathroom, on the grounds that this makes them less likely to be kicked out of them for not being a real woman because, as the thinking goes, they have a child vouching for their gender.

You have no idea how lucky we are to have won last November. 

We are so lucky.

There's no way this doesn't lead to the abuse of women and children with the blessing of the state and in the name of 'allyship.'

Say what you will about radical Islam, but when it takes over the U.K., at least this trans nonsense will come to an end.

Here's more from SW Londoner:

Dr Ronx Ikharia’s ‘Safe With Me’ initiative invites allies to wear a yellow badge with bold black text, signalling to trans+ individuals that they are safe to approach, especially when using public toilets or navigating other gendered spaces.

Launched by Dr Ronx – a Black, non-binary, transmasculine emergency doctor and BBC presenter – the campaign responds to the Supreme Court’s judgment that ‘sex’ in the Equality Act refers strictly to biological sex, a decision that campaigners say has heightened fear within trans+ communities.

Dr Ronx said: 'I have often been kicked out of toilets because people don’t know where to place me. But when I’m with someone, it happens less.'

Here's a question for Dr. Ronx: Were you born with or do you have a penis? Then you belong in the men's restroom. 

See how easy that was?

Oh, we do not have the time or the space to list all the things wrong with them.

So we'll just say this: EVERYTHING.

He checks all the boxes.

So many things.

Where's the lie?

Any sane country would shut this idea down.

Instead, the U.K. will jail anyone who criticizes it.

You won't miss it.

Yes.

And it'll happen if a Democrat regains power.

Vote accordingly.

The Sex Matters organization, an organization committed to promoting sex-based human rights and laws, calls the campaign a 'safeguarding catastrophe:'

They're correct.

They have not learned their lesson.

They're Leftists. They don't care if it's weird, creepy, or dangerous so long as it promotes their agenda.

