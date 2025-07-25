Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee

Sometimes a good mouse goes bad. No one is quite sure why—years of torment from the neighborhood cats or developing a cheese habit they just can't afford. Be it a mean-spirited calico or the rising cost of cheddar, sometimes mice turn to a life of crime.

Advertisement

The recent arrest of Chuck E Cheese in Tallahassee, Florida, was a sad example of what can happen when a once-beloved rodent finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

A Chuck E. Cheese employee in full costume was arrested for credit card fraud in Tallahassee, Florida. pic.twitter.com/l2zcQjjl5d — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2025

After the police sprung their mouse trap, they took Chuck into custody, charging him with credit card fraud and ID theft.

🚨CHUCK E. CHEESE ARRESTED MID-PARTY FOR CREDIT CARD FRAUD



A man in full mascot costume was taken into custody during a children’s birthday party at a Tallahassee location.



He wasn’t swiping tickets, he was swiping credit cards. pic.twitter.com/P4xr9GQVaz — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 24, 2025

And I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids! — JT (@jer3vino) July 25, 2025

No motive has been provided for Mr. Cheese's alleged crimes, but after a failed attempt at rock stardom and years of Health Department fines for being a mouse in a pizza shop, Chuck E. Cheese may have been deeply in debt and was barely squeaking by.

Who ratted him out? 🐭 🤣 — Jammles (@jammles9) July 24, 2025

"Imagine getting scammed by a giant mouse while ordering pizza — Florida never disappoints." 🐭💳🍕😩 — 𝕄𝕕.𝔸𝕫𝕒𝕞 🇮🇳 محمد اعظم (@tanjirulislam71) July 24, 2025

Some believe that this was a classic case of entrapment and want Chuck to be freed.

the mouse is innocent — Kel Bel (@notkelbel) July 24, 2025

Give him a break, he popped off as a child star wasn't ready for the fame AND still kept to his roots playing local shows, never forgetting why he got into it,than the industry crossed him and he didn't have the right people around to save him, im still a fan CC for life -RanDoM — Mark RaᴎDoM (@MarkRanDoMX) July 25, 2025

They got my dawg Chuck-E on 12 counts of embezzling cheese, free my boy 💯 pic.twitter.com/65ldPFiV6J — 🦉 (@7ixers) July 24, 2025

Mr. Cheese was arraigned and later released on bond.

Say cheese!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.





Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!