Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a...
J.K. Rowling Has Some Helpful Advice for BBC Regaining Credibility: Stop Calling Delusiona...
Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein...
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
'Didn't Pay Any Taxes on Her 'Tax the Rich' Dress'? House Ethics Committee...
WTAF? Rashida Tlaib Goes Full Ruprecht by Banging a Pot With a Spoon...
President Trump Minces No Words About Hamas Refusing ANOTHER Ceasefire (WATCH)
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Illogical New Republic Doubles Down on Anti-Trump Colbert Cancellati...
Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement
Unhinged Leftists on Reddit Have Resorted to 'Reality Shifting' to Escape the Fact...
Amy Klobuchar Fact-NUKED from Orbit for Spinning Lies About Trump Admin's EPIC Changes...
John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...

Florida Mouse? Chuck E Cheese Busted in Tallahassee

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:45 PM on July 25, 2025
Jackie Chan Meme

Sometimes a good mouse goes bad. No one is quite sure why—years of torment from the neighborhood cats or developing a cheese habit they just can't afford. Be it a mean-spirited calico or the rising cost of cheddar, sometimes mice turn to a life of crime.

Advertisement

The recent arrest of Chuck E Cheese in Tallahassee, Florida, was a sad example of what can happen when a once-beloved rodent finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

After the police sprung their mouse trap, they took Chuck into custody, charging him with credit card fraud and ID theft.

No motive has been provided for Mr. Cheese's alleged crimes, but after a failed attempt at rock stardom and years of Health Department fines for being a mouse in a pizza shop, Chuck E. Cheese may have been deeply in debt and was barely squeaking by.

Recommended

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Some believe that this was a classic case of entrapment and want Chuck to be freed.

Mr. Cheese was arraigned and later released on bond.

Say cheese!

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.


Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT FLORIDA LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Decline Is a Choice: Los Angeles Tunnel Tagged by Graffiti Less Than a DAY After It Was Repainted
Amy Curtis
Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Has Some Helpful Advice for BBC Regaining Credibility: Stop Calling Delusional Men Women
Amy Curtis
WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom 'Allies' for Trans Adults
Amy Curtis
Trump's Executive Order Shakes Up College Athletics: Clarifying NIL and Employment Status
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Started Caring Five Minutes Ago: Scott Jennings SLAMS Jemele Hill Over 'Delicious' Epstein Remark (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement