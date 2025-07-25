Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency

Just the other day, this writer had a conversation about former President Barack Obama and his presidential library. She wondered how construction was progressing.

Now she knows.

And egads. It's hideous.

Arrest Obama for his presidential library design pic.twitter.com/dhmPqAuXiV — Ashley Fitzgerald (@RizomaSchool) July 24, 2025

But surprisingly fitting for his corrupt, socialist-loving legacy.

It's also closing in on a cost of $1 billion, and is scheduled to open next spring in Chicago's Jackson Park.

The likeness is remarkable

A giant turd — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 24, 2025

A giant turd.

Was actually designed as a defensible bunker in case the full extent of his actions ever came to light.



In this respect its form follows from necessary function! — Matthew Pirkowski (@MattPirkowski) July 24, 2025

Where's the lie?

Wouldn't it be nice if instead of presidential libraries they used the money to give people land for presidential silvopasture?



$830 million. Could buy 200,000 acres. 2500 eighty acre farms — Jeff Murphy (@JeffMurphy10) July 24, 2025

'Billionaires need to pay their fair share!'

Or something.

They destroyed part of a protected historic site, Jackson Park, to build this. Olmstead created the original design.



The building should have been built in Beaux-Arts style to match the surroundings. But I guess “concrete prison” style won out. — Anonymous Squirrel Libertarian (@DinkDev) July 24, 2025

The area was the site of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and up to one thousand mature trees were cut down, damaging the landscaping designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux as part of that expo.

A monument to treason. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) July 25, 2025

Yes.

Wonder if there'll be a display on that?

Same vibes.

Looks like a church in L.A. https://t.co/iHTQp4Wesn — The Blessed Salt 🧂 (@theblessedsalt) July 25, 2025

That too.

It looks like a building hiding internet communication infrastructure in a city, inside of which we’ll find out the NSA has a monitoring room https://t.co/IOQqVZlF3h — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 25, 2025

Would this surprise anyone?

Who needs natural light, anyway?

In a way, it's a very Obama building. Utterly lacking in any substance or character. https://t.co/cQE57WMgBe — Dr. Heywood Floyd (@pissfinger) July 25, 2025

They nailed that.

