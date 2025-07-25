Obama's Presidential Library Is the PERFECT Symbol for His Corrupt, Ruinous Presidency

WTF: U.K. Trans Activist Launches 'Safe With Me' Program to Make Kids Bathroom...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Just the other day, this writer had a conversation about former President Barack Obama and his presidential library. She wondered how construction was progressing.

Now she knows.

And egads. It's hideous.

But surprisingly fitting for his corrupt, socialist-loving legacy.

It's also closing in on a cost of $1 billion, and is scheduled to open next spring in Chicago's Jackson Park.

A giant turd.

Where's the lie?

'Billionaires need to pay their fair share!'

Or something.

The area was the site of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and up to one thousand mature trees were cut down, damaging the landscaping designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux as part of that expo.

Yes.

Wonder if there'll be a display on that?

Same vibes.

That too.

Would this surprise anyone?

Who needs natural light, anyway?

They nailed that.

