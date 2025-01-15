Chuck Grassley Nukes Dem Concerns That Pam Bondi Would Weaponize the Justice Department

Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi is answering questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Watching the Democrats who spent the last few years applauding the numerous lawfare against the man who will reenter the White House on January 20th act very concerned that Trump will, with his AG's help, politically weaponize the DOJ is nothing short of amazing.

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin was among those on the Left engaging in projection of the highest order:

Durbin’s opening remarks focusing little on Bondi, and target Trump. Due in claims Trump will weaponization the DOJ. Says that Bondi must tell Trump no. pic.twitter.com/ANDw9AioSY — Fred Lucas (@FredLucasWH) January 15, 2025

Anyone seeking to serve as Attorney General must say “NO” to attempts to weaponize the Justice Department. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 15, 2025

Durbin's definition of the Trump administration "weaponizing" the DOJ or FBI simply boils down to concern that the current administration's wrongdoings and shenanigans will be exposed for all to see.

Republican Committee Chair Chuck Grassley did a good job of taking a wrecking ball to the Democrats' incredible level of projection:

Chuck Grassley rightly just EXCORIATED the Biden Regime’s flagrant abuses of the Department of Justice. Senator Durbin will claim that Trump will weaponized the DOJ, but this is all projection. The Democrats have brought disgrace on the DOJ. Pam Bondi will restore true justice to… pic.twitter.com/OwqC2sJX4h — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 15, 2025

Chairman Grassley now detailing recent corrupt investigations/conduct by DOJ including Crossfire Hurricane, Russian "disinformation" ruse over Hunter Biden laptop, raid of Mar a Lago, Jack Smith's investigation. "Let us not forget some of the flagrant abuses of power of DOJ and… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 15, 2025

Here's the full post from @julie_kelly2:

Chairman Grassley now detailing recent corrupt investigations/conduct by DOJ including Crossfire Hurricane, Russian "disinformation" ruse over Hunter Biden laptop, raid of Mar a Lago, Jack Smith's investigation. "Let us not forget some of the flagrant abuses of power of DOJ and FBI in the past four years." Grassley now calling out investigations into Catholics and parents at school boards (nothing on J6ers) as well as pressure on social media platforms to censor content. Calls "rot" at DOJ "catastrophic."

If these Dems want to see who's been weaponizing the justice system all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

The “weapons” big government used to allegedly fight adversaries has been unleashed, rabid, against the American people. It must end — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 15, 2025

Bingo. The Dems actual concern is that they've lost their grip on the ability to weaponize the DOJ and as a result accusing Team Trump of doing what they've done.