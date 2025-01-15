Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha'...
Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice...
JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC...
The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth...
About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to...
VIP
Biden's Farewell Letter Is a Gaslighting Doozy
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it...
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being...
The Top 5 Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing Moments per Collin Rugg of Trending...
Fingers Crossed (Again): NY Governor Kathy Hochul Says the NYC Subway is REALLY...
Dereliction of Duty Duo: Nero Newsom ‘Fiddled’ While Mayor Karen Bass Sipped Cocktails...
Dense, Repeat: Nero Newsom Takes His Wildfire PR Battle to MSNBC Instead of...
VIP
Sen. Angus King Says Pete Hegseth's Position Is That Torture Is OK
Nate Silver Wonders When the Pendulum Will Swing Back Toward Liberals

Chuck Grassley Nukes Dem Concerns That Pam Bondi Would Weaponize the Justice Department

Doug P.  |  11:17 AM on January 15, 2025
Twitchy

Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi is answering questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Watching the Democrats who spent the last few years applauding the numerous lawfare against the man who will reenter the White House on January 20th act very concerned that Trump will, with his AG's help, politically weaponize the DOJ is nothing short of amazing.

Advertisement

Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin was among those on the Left engaging in projection of the highest order:

Durbin's definition of the Trump administration "weaponizing" the DOJ or FBI simply boils down to concern that the current administration's wrongdoings and shenanigans will be exposed for all to see.

Republican Committee Chair Chuck Grassley did a good job of taking a wrecking ball to the Democrats' incredible level of projection:

Recommended

Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha' With Trump Phone Call
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's the full post from @julie_kelly2:

Chairman Grassley now detailing recent corrupt investigations/conduct by DOJ including Crossfire Hurricane, Russian "disinformation" ruse over Hunter Biden laptop, raid of Mar a Lago, Jack Smith's investigation. "Let us not forget some of the flagrant abuses of power of DOJ and FBI in the past four years." 

Grassley now calling out investigations into Catholics and parents at school boards (nothing on J6ers) as well as pressure on social media platforms to censor content. 

Calls "rot" at DOJ "catastrophic."

If these Dems want to see who's been weaponizing the justice system all they need to do is go look in a mirror. 

Bingo. The Dems actual concern is that they've lost their grip on the ability to weaponize the DOJ and as a result accusing Team Trump of doing what they've done.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha' With Trump Phone Call
Grateful Calvin
Pam Bondi Delivers a Self-Awareness KO to Sen. Whitehouse About How the Justice System SHOULD Work
Doug P.
JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)
Sam J.
The Look on Elizabeth Warren's Face After CNN Host Tells Her Pete Hegseth Has a Key Vote: PRICELESS
Doug P.
About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Erupts at WaPo Columnist for Saying Hegseth’s MAIN Qualification is Being a TV Host
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha' With Trump Phone Call Grateful Calvin
Advertisement