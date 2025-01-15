JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)

We've just gotta say, watching Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing so far has definitely been LESS dramatic than Pete Hegseth's yesterday. Granted, we were all pretty sure Hegseth and Bondi would be two of the most dramatic hearings but still ...

The fact Rubio isn't having to deal with screeching Democrats says so much more about him than them, and it's all good.

He's just so damn good at this.

For example, when a few protesters showed up to screech at him during his opening comments he handled it like a real pro.

Watch:

They're even trying to violently disrupt Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing.



"Little Marco!" pic.twitter.com/7dDl03ozNs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

Little Marco. How original.

But it got even better:

LOL: Marco Rubio jokes about receiving "bilingual protests" as disrupters are PROMPTLY hauled out of the hearing room! pic.twitter.com/rGT2QLHLMx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

Rubio has a point. While Hegseth's protesters were definitely more 'fabulous', especially the guy in his pink Nazi uniform, none of them screamed at him in a foreign language.

That would have likely been even more entertaining.

Out with the trash that tries to disrupt the hearing. Wonder how much they are paid for their stunts? — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) January 15, 2025

Wondering if these are the same Code Pink psychos from yesterday?

Do not let anyone in unless they are approved by the nominee. This isn’t cute or funny it is a pathetic display that shows the world how far our country has fallen. This is our country’s future. GET SERIOUS OR GET OUT. — Carri (@Carriintexas) January 15, 2025

But then how will we be entertained? Who will we laugh at?

