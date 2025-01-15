Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha'...
JAJAJA! Marco Rubio Owns Protesters SHRIEKING at Him About Human Rights With FANTASTIC Joke (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

We've just gotta say, watching Marco Rubio's confirmation hearing so far has definitely been LESS dramatic than Pete Hegseth's yesterday. Granted, we were all pretty sure Hegseth and Bondi would be two of the most dramatic hearings but still ... 

The fact Rubio isn't having to deal with screeching Democrats says so much more about him than them, and it's all good.

He's just so damn good at this.

For example, when a few protesters showed up to screech at him during his opening comments he handled it like a real pro.

Watch:

Little Marco. How original.

But it got even better:

Rubio has a point. While Hegseth's protesters were definitely more 'fabulous', especially the guy in his pink Nazi uniform, none of them screamed at him in a foreign language. 

That would have likely been even more entertaining.

Wondering if these are the same Code Pink psychos from yesterday?

Nice Try ... Dick: Pam Bondi BURIES Sen. Durbin Trying to Play 'Gotcha' With Trump Phone Call
Grateful Calvin
But then how will we be entertained? Who will we laugh at?

===========================================================================

Related:

About Damn TIME! Pam Bondi Is Straight-FIRE Speaking About Returning the DOJ to Its CORE Mission (Watch)

Kamala's BONEHEAD Statement on CA Fires Shows Just How HORRIBLE a President She Would've Been (Watch)

So. Damn. Good --> Sen. Tim Sheehy Proves Pete Hegseth the MOST Qualified Candidate for DOD EVER (Watch)

Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)

Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth and I Have THOUGHTS

===========================================================================

