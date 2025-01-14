Sen. Markwayne Mullin NUKED Every Single Democrat Questioning Pete Hegseth and It Was PRICELESS (Watch)

Today during Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, Senate Democrats worked really really REALLY hard to pretend he's not qualified to hold the position. They brought up all sorts of ugly accusations and tried to frame him as an inept, racist, sexist, womanizing drunk ... yeah, it was bad. We of course expected this one to be the worst but there were points during the questioning that even we were like, 'What the EFF?!'

Advertisement

Especially during Kirsten Gillibrand's meltdown about how mean Hegseth is, followed by Mazie Hirono chaos, then Tim Kaine's skeezy questions, Liz Warren's rage, and Tammy Duckworth screaming at him over and over again.

And again, this was all about making him appear unqualified.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin knocked every single one of them off their high horses and took their line of questioning apart.

This was pretty damn good.

Watch:

Sen. Markwayne Mullin absolutely DESTROYS Democrats’ line of questioning for Hegseth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nNBdsqNJEx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Bingo.

Kaine babbling about being a good father? Hello, did he forget his son is basically a terrorist? And drinking on the job? HELLO AGAIN. Have they met Kamala Harris?

In other words, they very demands they were making of Hegseth, many of them could not meet, and Mullin knew it.

Plus we kinda sorta loved how he pushed Hegseth to talk about his lovely wife and kids ... which made the Democrats look even lower and more desperate.

Senator calling his colleagues out, especially regarding Lloyd Austin. How quickly they forget when it’s their guy. We need more of this. — Vicki (@scvic_travels) January 14, 2025

Calling out politicians for being hypocrites should be on the top of everyone's list, even politicians.

Senator Mullin is a BOSS!!! — Wildomar999 (@Wildomar9991) January 14, 2025

Mullin was a much-needed break from all of the hate. Don't get us wrong, plenty of other Republicans stepped in and reminded the audience how amazing Hegseth really is, but nobody else really called out the behavior of some members of the committee.

Especially those who deserved being called out.

This was a crazy hearing, what comes next will likely only get crazier so eat your Wheaties.

===========================================================================

Related:

Senator Who Lied His A*S Off About His Vietnam Service Questions Pete Hegseth and I Have THOUGHTS

ANOTHER 1 Bites the Dust: Pete Hegseth Does SO Well Schooling Tammy Duckworth She Starts YELLING (Watch)

She Can't DEAL! Pete Hegseth Hilariously Shuts a VERY Angry, Emotional Liz Warren Down and BOOM (Watch)

DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross, Inappropriate Questions (Watch)

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

===========================================================================