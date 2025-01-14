Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

HOO BOY, you guys. Seriously, this Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing has been HIGHLY entertaining, especially watching Democrats lose their MINDS. They are so mad and it's hilarious.

Advertisement

For example, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand just lost her ever-loving MIND while questioning Hegseth. She kept shrieking at him without ever really asking him any questions and accidentally proved Hegseth's point about some women.

She was an emotional, hysterical, WRECK.

And the more he kept it together, the angrier she got.

Watch this:

Senator Gillibrand is having a complete MELTDOWN over Pete Hegseth right now. pic.twitter.com/bEKSzWMBQB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Best part is when she starts hammering on him about how he doesn't like Leftists and asking if he won't let people who disagree with him politically serve and he shut her down with what happened to HIM because of a tattoo.

It was spectacular.

She even called him MEAN.

Senator Gillibrand calls Pete Hegseth "mean." pic.twitter.com/ladUG8RAL5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth.

Heh.

She is unhinged. — TexicanTrumpian (@TexicanTrumpian) January 14, 2025

“It’s mean“ — Tom Reynolds (@slim_reynolds) January 14, 2025

It's mean. IT'S JUST SO MEAN.

MEAN!

Holy cow, how is this woman a senator?

Can you imagine being married to that nag? — Fight4Truth🚨 (@DionnehillOC) January 14, 2025

God no.

We can't imagine being her constituent.

She’s the reason women get a bad rap. Nothing more than a screech — Darla Kozak (@dkk27351) January 14, 2025

Exactly. Her behavior shows nothing but entitlement and privilege ... she is the very thing, her attitude and her expectations, that is slowly destroying the Democratic Party. We suppose it was good of her to remind Americans why we did NOT vote for Kamala.

Gillibrand: 0

Hegseth: 1

===========================================================================

Related:

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Biden Brags About IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning His Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic)

ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With One Final PETTY Act as VP

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

===========================================================================