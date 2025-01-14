DAMN, SON! Pete Hegseth REFUSES to Let Tim Kaine Ruffle Him With Gross,...
Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book...
Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration After Dodging Carter's Funeral - Because Who Nee...
Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk...
'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth...
Biden Brags About HIS IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER...
And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and...
Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When...
ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With...
Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH...
The HELL You Will! Texas Governor Greg Abbott RAINS FIRE on Texas A&M's...
Is the Answer 'A Dumpster Fire'? Biden Brags About What He and Kamala...
Scott Jennings to John Avlon: Did Dems Promote Unity by Voting $50 Million...
Chillin’ Canine: Coyote Chased and Captured in Chicagoland Aldi Grocery Store in Viral...

Kirsten Gillibrand MELTS DOWN in Crazed Rant and the Look On Pete Hegseth's Face Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

HOO BOY, you guys. Seriously, this Pete Hegseth confirmation hearing has been HIGHLY entertaining, especially watching Democrats lose their MINDS. They are so mad and it's hilarious.

Advertisement

For example, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand just lost her ever-loving MIND while questioning Hegseth. She kept shrieking at him without ever really asking him any questions and accidentally proved Hegseth's point about some women.

She was an emotional, hysterical, WRECK.

And the more he kept it together, the angrier she got.

Watch this:

Best part is when she starts hammering on him about how he doesn't like Leftists and asking if he won't let people who disagree with him politically serve and he shut her down with what happened to HIM because of a tattoo.

It was spectacular.

She even called him MEAN.

Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth.

Heh.

It's mean. IT'S JUST SO MEAN.

MEAN!

Holy cow, how is this woman a senator?

God no.

We can't imagine being her constituent.

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Exactly. Her behavior shows nothing but entitlement and privilege ... she is the very thing, her attitude and her expectations, that is slowly destroying the Democratic Party. We suppose it was good of her to remind Americans why we did NOT vote for Kamala.

Gillibrand: 0

Hegseth: 1

===========================================================================

Related:

'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post

Biden Brags About IRS Making the Rich Pay Their 'Fair Share' AFTER Pardoning His Tax-Evading Son and WOOF

And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic)

ALWAYS Classy Kamala Harris Shows Us Just How BITTER She Really Is With One Final PETTY Act as VP

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

===========================================================================

Tags: KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Already LIKED the Guy!' JD Vance Humiliates Senate Democrats Grilling Pete Hegseth with Just ONE Post
Sam J.
And We're DEAD! Pete Hegseth Confirmation Protesters Look JUST How You'd Expect and OMG-LOL (Pic/Video)
Sam J.
Michelle Obama Skips Trump's Inauguration After Dodging Carter's Funeral - Because Who Needs Tradition
justmindy
Nancy Mace BLISTERS ELECTED Groomer Tim 'Sarah' McBride for Reading Trans Book to SCHOOL Children (Vid)
Sam J.
Julia Roberts, Democratic Cash Cow, Abruptly Discovers Her Love for Private Property When It's Her Own
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pete Hegseth Shuts CRAZY Mazie Hirono Down for Smearing Him As a Drunk Womanizer During Hearing (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement