There's Still Someone Out There Defending Kamala Harris' Pick of Tim Walz
WATCH: Trump Reveals What Obama ‘Really’ Said to Him at Carter's Funeral (LOL)
Former State Dept. Official Thinks Israel Should Have Done Nothing in Response to...
Receipt King Drew Holden Savagely Toasts Jen Rubin in Epic Exit Roast
Daily Mail Slams Billionaire Tycoon Who Just Donated $5 Million to the LA...
Yellowstone's Finale Fell Flat, but They Steered Clear of Wokeness
Sunny Hostin Is Disgusted by the Politicization of the Wildfires, Blames Trump's Wall

Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 14, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Confirmation hearings for Trump's picks begin TODAY, and of course one of the most talked about (aka whined about by Democrats) candidates is Pete Hegseth for the Defense Department which of course only makes us like him more. 

Advertisement

We're difficult that way. Petty even. We own it.

Anywho, Hegseth released his opening statement Tuesday evening ahead of the hearings so Americans could get a glimpse into what he's planning for in his new role.

And yes, it's pretty freakin' awesome.

From Townhall:

To that end, if confirmed, I'm going to work with President Trump — and this committee — to:

  1. Restore the Warrior Ethos to the Pentagon and throughout our fighting force; in doing so, we will reestablish trust in our military — and address the recruiting, retention and readiness crisis in our ranks. The strength of our military is our unity — our shared purpose — not our differences.
  2. Rebuild our Military, always matching threats to capabilities; this includes reviving our defense industrial base, reforming the acquisition process (no more "Valley of Death" for new defense companies), modernizing our nuclear triad, ensuring the Pentagon can pass an audit, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies.
  3. Reestablish Deterrence. First and foremost, we will defend our homeland — our borders and our skies. Second, we will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific from the communist Chinese. Finally, we will responsibly end wars to ensure we can prioritize our resources — and reorient to larger threats. We can no longer count on "reputational deterrence" — we need real deterrence.

Advertisement

Please note, his entire statement is included in the Townhall article if you'd like to read it. 

Looking through his top priorities we totally get why Trump picked this guy AND why Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are losing their minds over him.

Time to git 'er done!

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

Advertisement
Advertisement
