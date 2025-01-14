Pete Hegseth Releases Opening Confirmation Statement With His Top Three Priorities and OH HELL YEAH

Confirmation hearings for Trump's picks begin TODAY, and of course one of the most talked about (aka whined about by Democrats) candidates is Pete Hegseth for the Defense Department which of course only makes us like him more.

We're difficult that way. Petty even. We own it.

Anywho, Hegseth released his opening statement Tuesday evening ahead of the hearings so Americans could get a glimpse into what he's planning for in his new role.

And yes, it's pretty freakin' awesome.

Read: Hegseth Identifies Three Priorities in Opening Statement

https://t.co/sesjh1sxcp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

From Townhall:

To that end, if confirmed, I'm going to work with President Trump — and this committee — to: Restore the Warrior Ethos to the Pentagon and throughout our fighting force; in doing so, we will reestablish trust in our military — and address the recruiting, retention and readiness crisis in our ranks. The strength of our military is our unity — our shared purpose — not our differences. Rebuild our Military, always matching threats to capabilities; this includes reviving our defense industrial base, reforming the acquisition process (no more "Valley of Death" for new defense companies), modernizing our nuclear triad, ensuring the Pentagon can pass an audit, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies. Reestablish Deterrence. First and foremost, we will defend our homeland — our borders and our skies. Second, we will work with our partners and allies to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific from the communist Chinese. Finally, we will responsibly end wars to ensure we can prioritize our resources — and reorient to larger threats. We can no longer count on "reputational deterrence" — we need real deterrence.

Please note, his entire statement is included in the Townhall article if you'd like to read it.

Looking through his top priorities we totally get why Trump picked this guy AND why Democrats like Elizabeth Warren are losing their minds over him.

Time to git 'er done!

