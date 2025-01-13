DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session

Many Americans thought it was odd for California to call a special legislative session to somehow block Trump while their state was on fire. Surely, even they could take time from their anti-trump neurosis and work to help the tens of thousands of Californians losing their homes and even lives.

But no no, seems their constituents have never really been their priority so why start now?

Take a look at this:

🧵 Apparently CA’s legislative leaders and Governor didn’t want to announce changes made to the bills on Friday for the Trump-related special session.



On top of $25M to CADOJ, now creates new website on lawsuits and $25M to help with immigration legal and support services… — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

They're worried about illegals getting deported.

You know, that reads.

With Friday’s changes, the CADOJ will need to report its Trump-related expenses and use of outside counsel to Newsom’s Department of Finance.



Trump litigation website will include court filings and needs to be updated at least monthly… — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

Can't even make this up.

Probably because it's not being covered anywhere:

No press release on any of this.



Changes were made same day Gov. Newsom sent letter to Trump inviting him to tour fire devastation.



Changes made the day after I asked @CASpeakerRivas if now is the right time for the Trump-related special session. pic.twitter.com/pc2uOB3AsO — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

Shocker.

Here’s the full text of each bill. https://t.co/i4iDSB7Dyhhttps://t.co/fH11deWRcJ



First hearing is in Assembly Budget Committee on Tuesday morning at 9am. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

Putting that on our calendar.

Trump hasn’t publicly said anything yet about Newsom’s invitation to join him in LA.



At last check, the governor has not yet heard from the President-elect since he tried to reach out to him after the election. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

Maybe Newsom should invite the current president to LA? OH, who are we kidding?! There IS no current president.

Meanwhile, Assembly Republican Minority Leader @J_GallagherAD3 released statement:



“The disconnect between what Californians need and what Democrats are focused on is astounding.” https://t.co/7L5AgCo1Ok — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 13, 2025

Astounding, yes, and not in a good way.

