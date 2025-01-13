Biden Says Border Crossings ‘Came Way Down’ When He Became President
DAMNING Thread Exposes Gavin Newsom and CA Dems for 'Changes' Made to Bills During Trump-Related Session

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 13, 2025
Twitchy

Many Americans thought it was odd for California to call a special legislative session to somehow block Trump while their state was on fire. Surely, even they could take time from their anti-trump neurosis and work to help the tens of thousands of Californians losing their homes and even lives.

But no no, seems their constituents have never really been their priority so why start now?

Take a look at this:

They're worried about illegals getting deported.

You know, that reads.

Can't even make this up.

Probably because it's not being covered anywhere:

Shocker.

Putting that on our calendar.

Maybe Newsom should invite the current president to LA? OH, who are we kidding?! There IS no current president.

Astounding, yes, and not in a good way.

===========================================================================

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRATS TRUMP

