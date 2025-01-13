Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

Rep. Pramila Jayapal wants everyone to know she will never stop fighting for illegal's rights.

Oh, she says immigrants rights but if they are here legally they are Americans ... we don't need 'special' rights for immigrants. And legal immigrants are very very very different from illegal immigrants but that doesn't stop Democrats like Jayapal from trying to pretend they're the same group.

What a bunch of BS.

As an immigrant who spent 17 years on an alphabet soup of visas before getting a green card & eventually becoming a citizen, I understand how terrifying a time this is for so many.



I will never stop fighting for immigrants’ rights. We’re in this together. https://t.co/Cu0EWxeEX2 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 12, 2025

From the Seattle Times:

Trump’s proposed policies could disrupt the lives of a variety of immigrant groups — from those who came to the U.S. on work visas or to study, to those fleeing violence and seeking asylum. Regardless of how someone arrived, the process of leaving a home country and adjusting to a new one is emotionally taxing, said Allison Kojicić, the clinical director for Lutheran Community Services Northwest. The organization provides individual and group therapy for immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers, and aims to offer treatment in clients’ native languages. “To be a refugee, to have to be determined to be unsafe by a third party in a third country. To be a qualified asylee — to even have to prove that is so stressful,” Kojicić said. “That’s a very distinct type of trauma.”

If they are here illegally they will go home.

That is the rule.

This is not complicated and Jayapal knows this. She's just trying to prey on emotional Leftists who don't understand why it's so important to secure our border and send illegals home in the first place. They still think it's cruel and racist or xenophobic ... and she's feeding that narrative with this garbage.

Typical.

If you are an American citizen, you will not be deported.



If you are illegally in our country, you are a criminal. Bye



Rep Jayapal is supposed to represent American citizens, but for some reason likes to prioritize people who are in our country illegally, by appearing to not… — Ginny (@ginkates) January 13, 2025

See?

Nobody is saying people with Visas and green cards are getting deported.



People in the country that are here ILLEGALLY are getting deported. Stop endorsing breaking the law. — JohnRocker (@itsJohnRocker) January 12, 2025

C'mon man, she's a Democrat. That's all they know how to do ... well, that and lie.

You are an example of how immigrants fail to assimilate and learn to love the country that allowed them to immigrate while trying to re-make America into the sh!thole they left. — Texas56 (@TEXAS562) January 13, 2025

And that's really the bigger point. Immigrants should come to America to be AMERICANS.

No hyphen, so special classes, just plain old Americans.

Again, this is not difficult.

