Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State...
Biden-Inspired Vehicle From Trump's Most Viral 2024 Moment Will Have a Role in...
VIP
Angela Belcamino WRECKS Keith Olbermann ... Is She Becoming Some Sort of Liberal...
It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming...
Justin Trudeau and Jen Psaki Have a Laugh Over How Canada's Resigning PM...
Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing...
DUDE ... WTAF?! Join Us As We Tour Site Gavin Newsom Is Using...
OOF! L.A. Mayor Karen Bass TORCHED (Yes, Pun Intended) for Big, Bad, Tough...
Aww, Isn't That Cute? David Frum Misses Twitter's 'Good Old Days' When People...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Shard Habit to Break: Sam Harris Holds to Debunked Theory Trump Hit by...
Trump-Proofing or Fire-Proofing? California Chooses to Protect Criminal Illegal Aliens as...
Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes...
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone

Rep. Pramila Jayapal DRAMATICALLY Proclaims She'll Fight for Illegals' Rights and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Pramila Jayapal wants everyone to know she will never stop fighting for illegal's rights.

Oh, she says immigrants rights but if they are here legally they are Americans ... we don't need 'special' rights for immigrants. And legal immigrants are very very very different from illegal immigrants but that doesn't stop Democrats like Jayapal from trying to pretend they're the same group.

Advertisement

What a bunch of BS.

From the Seattle Times:

Trump’s proposed policies could disrupt the lives of a variety of immigrant groups — from those who came to the U.S. on work visas or to study, to those fleeing violence and seeking asylum.

Regardless of how someone arrived, the process of leaving a home country and adjusting to a new one is emotionally taxing, said Allison Kojicić, the clinical director for Lutheran Community Services Northwest. The organization provides individual and group therapy for immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers, and aims to offer treatment in clients’ native languages.

“To be a refugee, to have to be determined to be unsafe by a third party in a third country. To be a qualified asylee — to even have to prove that is so stressful,” Kojicić said. “That’s a very distinct type of trauma.”

If they are here illegally they will go home.

That is the rule.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is not complicated and Jayapal knows this. She's just trying to prey on emotional Leftists who don't understand why it's so important to secure our border and send illegals home in the first place. They still think it's cruel and racist or xenophobic ... and she's feeding that narrative with this garbage.

Typical.

See?

C'mon man, she's a Democrat. That's all they know how to do ... well, that and lie.

And that's really the bigger point. Immigrants should come to America to be AMERICANS.

Advertisement

No hyphen, so special classes, just plain old Americans.

Again, this is not difficult.

===========================================================================

Related:

Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State Right TF OUT and HOOBOY

Angela Belcamino WRECKS Keith Olbermann ... Is She Becoming Some Sort of Liberal Anti-Hero?!

It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming the Status Quo for Fires

Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing NEXT Has X Pointing and LAUGHING

DUDE ... WTAF?! Join Us As We Tour Site Gavin Newsom Is Using to 'Correct' CA Fire Misinformation (Video)

===========================================================================

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGALS IMMIGRATION TRUMP PRAMILA JAYAPAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Alexander Vindman Throws a FIT Over Trump's Ntl. Security Adv. BOOTING Deep State Right TF OUT and HOOBOY
Sam J.
It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming the Status Quo for Fires
Sam J.
Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing NEXT Has X Pointing and LAUGHING
Sam J.
Justin Trudeau and Jen Psaki Have a Laugh Over How Canada's Resigning PM Outsmarted Trump
Doug P.
Biden-Inspired Vehicle From Trump's Most Viral 2024 Moment Will Have a Role in the Inaugural Parade
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement