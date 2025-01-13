It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming...
Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing NEXT Has X Pointing and LAUGHING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 13, 2025
YouTube/Screenshot

Welp, it appears Jennifer Rubin has left The Washington Post. Honestly, we're not entirely surprised since Jeff Bezos has figured out his publication can't only cater to mouth-breathers, cat ladies, and angry men with too much estrogen in their systems. She had to know she was losing her base, so she quit.

Whoa, Tater with the scoop.

Whoda thunk it?

From CNN:

Veteran opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin is becoming the latest in a long list of Washington Post figures to leave the troubled institution.

Rubin is partnering with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen and launching something new: a startup publication called The Contrarian.

The startup’s tagline, “Not owned by anybody,” is a pointed reference to billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and other moguls who, in Rubin’s view, have “bent the knee” to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Our goal is to combat, with every fiber of our being, the authoritarian threat that we face,” Rubin told CNN in an interview ahead of the publication’s introduction.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. As you can all already imagine, X is having a great deal of fun at her 'contrarian' expense:

*snort*

Not to worry, we guarantee there will be plenty of her sloppy drunk TDS on this new outlet.

You know Bezos is just heartbroken about the trash taking itself out.

*cough cough*

See, she will keep her base. 

Heh.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Same bro, same.

