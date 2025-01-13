Oh, Honey ... LOL! Jen Rubin Leaves Washington Post and What She's Doing NEXT Has X Pointing and LAUGHING

Welp, it appears Jennifer Rubin has left The Washington Post. Honestly, we're not entirely surprised since Jeff Bezos has figured out his publication can't only cater to mouth-breathers, cat ladies, and angry men with too much estrogen in their systems. She had to know she was losing her base, so she quit.

Advertisement

scoop from @brianstelter: Jen Rubin quits The Washington Posthttps://t.co/Tx54xmDkrM — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 13, 2025

Whoa, Tater with the scoop.

Whoda thunk it?

From CNN:

Veteran opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin is becoming the latest in a long list of Washington Post figures to leave the troubled institution. Rubin is partnering with former White House ethics czar Norm Eisen and launching something new: a startup publication called The Contrarian. The startup’s tagline, “Not owned by anybody,” is a pointed reference to billionaire Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and other moguls who, in Rubin’s view, have “bent the knee” to President-elect Donald Trump. “Our goal is to combat, with every fiber of our being, the authoritarian threat that we face,” Rubin told CNN in an interview ahead of the publication’s introduction.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man. As you can all already imagine, X is having a great deal of fun at her 'contrarian' expense:

Here is a sneak preview of Jen Rubin's first piece for The Contrarian: https://t.co/4pDfIpPVOV pic.twitter.com/xGMdrQnoWP — Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americæ (@Boydesian) January 13, 2025

*snort*

Jennifer Rubin quits the Washington Post, will begin mailing mimeographed rants to Congressional offices from her hoarder house. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 13, 2025

Oh no! Where will I turn to for my daily dose of sloppy drunk TDS? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) January 13, 2025

Not to worry, we guarantee there will be plenty of her sloppy drunk TDS on this new outlet.

Bezos and the WaPo continue their addition by subtraction drive. pic.twitter.com/1xHka1RRc2 — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 13, 2025

You know Bezos is just heartbroken about the trash taking itself out.

*cough cough*

An audience of 3 — Nils Grevillius (@DetectiveNils) January 13, 2025

See, she will keep her base.

Heh.

Not owned by anybody lol — Pat Tehan (@patricktehan) January 13, 2025

Yeah, we laughed too.

Cannot wait to subscribe to Shrieking Lunatic Daily. Any price, I’m in. pic.twitter.com/54tCV5V1t9 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 13, 2025

Same bro, same.

===========================================================================

Related:

Advertisement

DUDE ... WTAF?! Join Us As We Tour Site Gavin Newsom Is Using to 'Correct' CA Fire Misinformation (Video)

OOF! L.A. Mayor Karen Bass TORCHED (Yes, Pun Intended) for Big, Bad, Tough and ABSOLUTELY Tone-Deaf Post

Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for Praising Trump's Conviction

California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)

===========================================================================