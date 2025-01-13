OOF! L.A. Mayor Karen Bass TORCHED (Yes, Pun Intended) for Big, Bad, Tough and ABSOLUTELY Tone-Deaf Post

Not to worry, folks, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is johnny on the spot taking care of business ... and posting about price gouging. Keep in mind the fires are still burning and she really should be posting about what they're doing to contain the fires but no no, she's far more concerned about evil businesses PRICE GOUGING.

We can't even make this up:

We’re launching a new, simple intake system to report price gouging — call @MyLA311 to report illegally hiked rents and prices.



We have no tolerance for it. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 13, 2025

Ooooh, no tolerance for it?

She's so tough.

Just guess how this went over:

Really excellent point.

Others also had thoughts:

Why don’t you resign?



Your incompetence is killing people. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 13, 2025

Resign — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 13, 2025

What if there were no fires? What if there was water? What if brush was cleared? What if you resign? — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 13, 2025

Huh, we're starting to get the feeling people really want Bass to resign.

🚨CITIZEN REPORT🚨



The lady who had no water is paid $315,000 more than the guy before her who did have water. pic.twitter.com/TtTrVlDteh — Howie (@HowieLongggg) January 13, 2025

Sounds like the real price gouging is taking place at the county and state government levels.

Wonder if Karen plans on doing anything about that.

Ahem.

I'd like to report some price gouging.https://t.co/slCRP4gtLu — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) January 13, 2025

See what we mean?

