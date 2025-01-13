It's YOU, YOU'RE the Problem! Maria Shriver in for RUDE Awakening After Blaming...
OOF! L.A. Mayor Karen Bass TORCHED (Yes, Pun Intended) for Big, Bad, Tough and ABSOLUTELY Tone-Deaf Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 13, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Not to worry, folks, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is johnny on the spot taking care of business ... and posting about price gouging. Keep in mind the fires are still burning and she really should be posting about what they're doing to contain the fires but no no, she's far more concerned about evil businesses PRICE GOUGING.

We can't even make this up:

Ooooh, no tolerance for it?

She's so tough.

Just guess how this went over:

Really excellent point.

Others also had thoughts:

Huh, we're starting to get the feeling people really want Bass to resign.

Sounds like the real price gouging is taking place at the county and state government levels.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Wonder if Karen plans on doing anything about that.

Ahem.

See what we mean?

