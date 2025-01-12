Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records
Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police...
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate...
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare...
HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her...
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT...
Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the...
Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips...
Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise...
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the...
The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion
VIP
Imagine There's No More 'Imagine'
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers

Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for Praising Trump's Conviction

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on January 12, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

You know, it is amazing how willingly so many idiots are to be parted from their own money. We honestly thought the first time Trump won the presidency the Never Trump grifters would go out of business because surely even the nimrods on the Left would see that they did not in fact stop Trump.

Advertisement

But they prevailed, sadly.

And then they started pushing the pro-Biden anti-EVERY-Republican while Sleep Corrupt Ol' Joe was in office and that seemed to keep them going.

Now, Trump has won the presidency AGAIN so our grifters who never say die are pushing his conviction ... like it matters to anyone but the morons still giving them their money because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Take a look:

Greg Gutfeld with a nuclear zinger:

BOOM.

All the boom.

So much boom in fact that it went back around to bing, then bang, and once again BOOM.

Gutfeld brings up an amazing point here, every time they charged Trump, every time Biden's DOJ targeted him, every time the idjits at The Lincoln Project made another silly ad or video, more people supported Trump. It's true. The more his haters tried to destroy him the more his fans fought to protect and champion him.

Honestly, anyone who is happy with Trump's win should absolutely send the dorks at The Lincoln Project a thank you card or two.

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We couldn't have done this without them.

===========================================================================

Related:

California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)

HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)

It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head

Democrats DRAGGED for Bizarre, Puke-Worthy Video Bragging About Blocking What Americans Voted for (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: GREG GUTFELD TRUMP THE LINCOLN PROJECT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY
Sam J.
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head
Sam J.
Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police After Looters Caught at HER Home
Amy Curtis
Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records
Doug P.
HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement