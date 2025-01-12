Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for Praising Trump's Conviction

You know, it is amazing how willingly so many idiots are to be parted from their own money. We honestly thought the first time Trump won the presidency the Never Trump grifters would go out of business because surely even the nimrods on the Left would see that they did not in fact stop Trump.

Advertisement

But they prevailed, sadly.

And then they started pushing the pro-Biden anti-EVERY-Republican while Sleep Corrupt Ol' Joe was in office and that seemed to keep them going.

Now, Trump has won the presidency AGAIN so our grifters who never say die are pushing his conviction ... like it matters to anyone but the morons still giving them their money because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Take a look:

The election doesn't erase his conviction. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 10, 2025

Greg Gutfeld with a nuclear zinger:

the conviction also doesn't erase the election!



in fact, it helped get him elected. Helluva job ya grifting douchebags! https://t.co/KaHiID5mEJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 11, 2025

BOOM.

All the boom.

So much boom in fact that it went back around to bing, then bang, and once again BOOM.

Gutfeld brings up an amazing point here, every time they charged Trump, every time Biden's DOJ targeted him, every time the idjits at The Lincoln Project made another silly ad or video, more people supported Trump. It's true. The more his haters tried to destroy him the more his fans fought to protect and champion him.

Honestly, anyone who is happy with Trump's win should absolutely send the dorks at The Lincoln Project a thank you card or two.

We couldn't have done this without them.

===========================================================================

Related:

California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)

HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)

It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head

Democrats DRAGGED for Bizarre, Puke-Worthy Video Bragging About Blocking What Americans Voted for (Watch)

===========================================================================