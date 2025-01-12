HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)

As Twitchy readers know, President-Elect Donald J. Trump sat next to Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral because this of course made news all over the place. Heck, even we wrote a few stories about it, and one of them was about the dirty look Kamala Harris gave both Trump and Obama when she sat down.

We all figured she was unhappy that Barry would joke around with 'Literally Hitler' aka the guy she couldn't beat even after having raise billions of dollars but we had no idea this funeral would give us a peek into how upset about her tremendous spectacular huge LOSS she really is.

It's also a reminder of the type of petty heifer she is and how we really and truly dodged a bullet.

Take a look:

President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it.



President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xF96snw8hV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2025

What's missing from this pic.

Or rather, who?

She cropped out Trump, like what a crazy, angry, resentful ex-girlfriend does.

This was no accident, not even a little bit.

Why did you crop out Trump? — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 11, 2025

Oooh, ooh, we know!

You cut out the only winner of the election — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) January 11, 2025

Yes, President Carter was an honorable man. Unlike you who actually cropped or used Ai to remove President Trump from this historic picture.

It’s a Fraud. Just like you. — MountainMamaBear (@61dodge) January 11, 2025

You cropped out the only two patriots in the whole photo wow — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) January 11, 2025

Petty election loser Kamala Harris crops out photo of the man who defeated her in a landslide.



But he is still going to be her president. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 11, 2025

Excellent point.

No amount of cropping pics changes the fact he is and will be HER PRESIDENT.

Which is of course the best eff-you of ALL.

