California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate...
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare...
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT...
Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the...
Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips...
Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise...
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the...
The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion
VIP
Imagine There's No More 'Imagine'
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers
England Councils Brand 'Asian Grooming Gangs' a Racist and Islamophobic Term
Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse
Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act

HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, President-Elect Donald J. Trump sat next to Barack Obama at Jimmy Carter's funeral because this of course made news all over the place. Heck, even we wrote a few stories about it, and one of them was about the dirty look Kamala Harris gave both Trump and Obama when she sat down.

Advertisement

We all figured she was unhappy that Barry would joke around with 'Literally Hitler' aka the guy she couldn't beat even after having raise billions of dollars but we had no idea this funeral would give us a peek into how upset about her tremendous spectacular huge LOSS she really is.

It's also a reminder of the type of petty heifer she is and how we really and truly dodged a bullet.

Take a look:

What's missing from this pic.

Or rather, who?

She cropped out Trump, like what a crazy, angry, resentful ex-girlfriend does. 

This was no accident, not even a little bit.

Oooh, ooh, we know!

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Excellent point.

No amount of cropping pics changes the fact he is and will be HER PRESIDENT.

Which is of course the best eff-you of ALL.

===========================================================================

Related:

It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head

Democrats DRAGGED for Bizarre, Puke-Worthy Video Bragging About Blocking What Americans Voted for (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even FUNNIER (Pic)

DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

===========================================================================

Tags: JIMMY CARTER KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY
Sam J.
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head
Sam J.
Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the Public
Warren Squire
Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise Warnings of Firefighters
Warren Squire
Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips and Salsa
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement