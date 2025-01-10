Democrats DRAGGED for Bizarre, Puke-Worthy Video Bragging About Blocking What Americans Voted for (Watch)

Are You KIDDING Us? LAPD Has 'No Probable Cause' to Charge Wildfire Suspect...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on January 10, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats had nothing to campaign on in 2024 so they focused on stopping Trump which failed BIG TIME handing Trump not only a win, but a mandate so you'd think they'd learn from this devastating and embarrassing loss and maybe focus on doing something for the people who elected them but ... no.

Not even a little bit, as is evident in this bizarre video they released bragging about how they'll work to stop Trump from getting anything done which basically means they'll block what the majority of the country voted for.

Yay.

We made the same face. 

Watch:

They. Learned. Nothing.

And what is that music under the babbling? Is that some free rock sample? 

Whoever told them this was a good idea is either a mole working for the Right OR is irretrievably ignorant and out of touch with everyday Americans. They talk about how they're ready to work with anyone to help America ... and then go after Republicans. They insist they're here to work for US, but then go out of their way to fear-monger and push nonsense lies and BS about Senate Republicans.

GTFO. Seriously.

