Democrats DRAGGED for Bizarre, Puke-Worthy Video Bragging About Blocking What Americans Voted for (Watch)

Democrats had nothing to campaign on in 2024 so they focused on stopping Trump which failed BIG TIME handing Trump not only a win, but a mandate so you'd think they'd learn from this devastating and embarrassing loss and maybe focus on doing something for the people who elected them but ... no.

Advertisement

Not even a little bit, as is evident in this bizarre video they released bragging about how they'll work to stop Trump from getting anything done which basically means they'll block what the majority of the country voted for.

Yay.

We made the same face.

Watch:

Senate Democrats release cringey video on how they’ll stop President Trump’s agenda: “Let’s get to work.”pic.twitter.com/qkl8bKA6MV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

They. Learned. Nothing.

And what is that music under the babbling? Is that some free rock sample?

Whoever told them this was a good idea is either a mole working for the Right OR is irretrievably ignorant and out of touch with everyday Americans. They talk about how they're ready to work with anyone to help America ... and then go after Republicans. They insist they're here to work for US, but then go out of their way to fear-monger and push nonsense lies and BS about Senate Republicans.

GTFO. Seriously.

So they made a video saying they’re gonna be a pain in the ass and try to stop what majority of the country voted for? They really are about destruction of everything — BlewideScorpio (@Blewidescorpio) January 9, 2025

Basically. Yes.

That's exactly what they did.

===========================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway Makes David Muir's Horrible, Terrible, Very Bad CLOTHESPINS Incident Even FUNNIER (Pic)

DAMNING! Leaked Memo Shows Karen Bass Demanded Even MORE Cuts From Her Fire Dept. a WEEK Before the Fires

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb



BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

===========================================================================