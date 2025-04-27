‘It’s News to Us!’: ‘Journos’ Chided for ‘Missing’ Biden’s Cognitive Decline They Knew About All Along

CNN Collapse: The Cable News Outlet Isn’t Captivating Viewers but Relying on Captive...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:11 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Last night, ‘journalists’ gathered in Washington, D.C. for their annual self-love fest. They call it the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Awards were given, backs were patted, self-important lectures were delivered, lots of lies were told - ah, nothing has changed over the years.

Then came the cringiest moment. Alex Thompson of Axios chided his fellow ‘journos’ for 'missing' the big story about President Joe Biden. Of course, we know this is a lie. They all purposely covered up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.

Here’s Thompson. (WATCH)

This year, they skipped having a comedian host the event. No worries. ‘Journalists’ were delivering unintentionally hilarious zingers all night. Mostly about how they weren’t the enemy, how important they are for Democracy, being truth-tellers, and other similar nonsense.

Now, about missing that story. Here’s proof it wasn't missed, ‘journos’ simply ignored all the signs because they wanted their Democrat Party to hold on to the White House. (WATCH)

Imagine how shocking this was to viewers who were used to a steady diet of legacy media lies.

Posters noticed that the legacy media are now trying to rewrite the past to hide their complicity in the Biden cover-up.

Yep, willful blindness.

You’ll remember ‘journalists’ actively trying to discredit anyone who tried to publish or share the truth about Biden. These commenters do.

It’s bad enough that they lied and are now lying about the lies, some are making money off the whole ‘journalistic’ scam by writing books about it like this is all new information to them. Unbelievable.

