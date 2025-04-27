‘It’s News to Us!’: ‘Journos’ Chided for ‘Missing’ Biden’s Cognitive Decline They Knew About All Along

Last night, ‘journalists’ gathered in Washington, D.C. for their annual self-love fest. They call it the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Awards were given, backs were patted, self-important lectures were delivered, lots of lies were told - ah, nothing has changed over the years.
Then came the cringiest moment. Alex Thompson of Axios chided his fellow ‘journos’ for 'missing' the big story about President Joe Biden. Of course, we know this is a lie. They all purposely covered up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.
Here’s Thompson. (WATCH)
NEW: Axios’ Alex Thompson blames the Biden administration for covering up his metal decline, says the media simply “missed a lot of this story.”— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 27, 2025
Anyone with eyes and ears could see Biden’s mental decline but now the media is trying to rewrite history by pretending they weren’t… pic.twitter.com/D5jF8kiFSi
Journalists missing the story pic.twitter.com/cmeQbvLlZa— Janke (@GA_Optimal) April 27, 2025
This was beyond embarrassing, but I kinda miss having a good laugh.— Shadow Files (@shadow_files) April 27, 2025
This year, they skipped having a comedian host the event. No worries. ‘Journalists’ were delivering unintentionally hilarious zingers all night. Mostly about how they weren’t the enemy, how important they are for Democracy, being truth-tellers, and other similar nonsense.
Now, about missing that story. Here’s proof it wasn't missed, ‘journos’ simply ignored all the signs because they wanted their Democrat Party to hold on to the White House. (WATCH)
Legacy Media: We missed a lot of the story about Biden being cognitively impaired for four years.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025
Joe Biden for four years: pic.twitter.com/K8ciDYwo6C https://t.co/gqJj1AkGlB
If you watched the legacy news media, you'd have no idea how bad he was.— Have_It_Make_Sense (@MuskDSyndrome) April 27, 2025
If you scrolled X or even watched Fox News - you'd know there was significant cognitive decline.
The Trump / Biden debate was eye opening for those with their head in the sand.
Imagine how shocking this was to viewers who were used to a steady diet of legacy media lies.
Posters noticed that the legacy media are now trying to rewrite the past to hide their complicity in the Biden cover-up.
They’re the only ones who “missed it.” https://t.co/r2TgYiWggy— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 27, 2025
The revisionism on this is really quite stunning in its brazenness.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025
A story so obvious that you have to actually be willing to miss it...— Lester Zirconia 🇺🇸 🇸🇪 (@irvyirv8) April 27, 2025
Yep, willful blindness.
You’ll remember ‘journalists’ actively trying to discredit anyone who tried to publish or share the truth about Biden. These commenters do.
"I don't know how we missed it. It's a great mystery."— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 27, 2025
They didn't just cover for Biden's decline, they gaslit anyone that pointed it out.
Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/BUfiOylDU3
Cheap fakes! pic.twitter.com/p3ImrK3885— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025
Complicit liars! The LOT of them!— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 27, 2025
They now lie about the lies.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025
They’ve got nothing else! 🤷🏼♀️— MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 27, 2025
They saw it. They knew it. They ignored it. No one is buying their bs now.— LadyPatriot (@Marechtare_) April 27, 2025
To make it worse, they’re now writing books to try to capitalize off their own complicity.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025
It’s bad enough that they lied and are now lying about the lies, some are making money off the whole ‘journalistic’ scam by writing books about it like this is all new information to them. Unbelievable.
