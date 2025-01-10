WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

We have covered a LOT of crazy in our time here at Twitchy, it's sort of what we do when you think about it so when we say someone is unhinged boy howdy, they are UNHINGED. Uncorked. Bat-crap. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

And if we think we've found the most UNHINGED Anti-Trump verified account that says a lot about the so-called nutburger who we think may well be Morgan J. Freeman. No, he's not the beloved actor, he's ... well ... here's his bio:

Proud Girl Dad, TV Producer, Filmmaker, Vedic Meditation Practitioner, Human Rights & Racial Justice Advocate, Abolitionist. And I don't act!

Ummm. Yeah.

But it's not just his bio that makes us think he's unglued, it's his posts and how often he posts and how quickly he posts. And it's mostly about Donald J. Trump.

We'll just go down his timeline and share a few in order so you can see what we're talking about:

Pls God give Merchan then courage to toss the book at adjudicated RAPIST Trump! — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Oh guys, it gets so much worse.

Pls Judge Merchan.



Give this b*tch the max!!!!



F*ck him up good! — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Yiiiiiikes.

It's science not Gavin Newsom.



Pass it on... #Wildfires — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Yeah, he's not all that bright, either.

What’s the difference between MAGA and CANCER? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Pretty awful, yes? And you know just like that horrible Karen Piper woman who took joy from James Woods' home burning down, he thinks he's the good guy here.

MAGA is gonna upchuck its Pringles and Bud Light when they hear what’s in Jack Smith’s report. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Gosh golly gee, Democrats can't figure out why they keep losing.

Hrm.

I’m kind of excited for this fool to get into office and start making an embarrassment of themselves and our country. — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Wait... can California, Oregon and Washington leave the union and join Canada and tell Trump to F*CK THE F*CK OFF????



Is this real?



I'm so in!!!!



YOU? — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

We told you it doesn't get any better.

This is one of the most disgusting comments I’ve ever seen. Reelecting this rapist will be the bane of our existence. pic.twitter.com/QhINQ9uv1D — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 10, 2025

Wonder if Morgan is at all familiar with what happened when George Stephanopoulos called Trump a rapist?

While his entire timeline is a mess (a hot, crazy, bizarre mess) it was this post that got our attention today:

Heart breaks for this Palisades neighborhood.

F*ck Trump. pic.twitter.com/GEONIvhZfN — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) January 9, 2025

What in the world does Trump have to do with the fires in CA? Dude.

Full disclosure, for the longest time we thought the most unhinged Trump hater on X was Keith Olbermann but Morgan here makes Keith look like a solid, sane, even thoughtful person. Let that sink in for a minute.

Heh.

