VIP
Manhattan Asst. D.A.'s Claim About What Trump Did to the Justice System Is...
NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and...
BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was PO...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They...
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire...
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult...
Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfire...
Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and...
CNN Analyst Thinks Trump's Comments on Wildfires 'Could Impede Effective Response'

WE'VE DONE IT! We've Found the Most Unhinged Anti-Trump VERIFIED Account on X (Note, It's NOT the Actor)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on January 10, 2025
X

We have covered a LOT of crazy in our time here at Twitchy, it's sort of what we do when you think about it so when we say someone is unhinged boy howdy, they are UNHINGED. Uncorked. Bat-crap. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Advertisement

And if we think we've found the most UNHINGED Anti-Trump verified account that says a lot about the so-called nutburger who we think may well be Morgan J. Freeman. No, he's not the beloved actor, he's  ... well ... here's his bio:

Proud Girl Dad, TV Producer, Filmmaker, Vedic Meditation Practitioner, Human Rights & Racial Justice Advocate, Abolitionist. And I don't act!

Ummm. Yeah. 

But it's not just his bio that makes us think he's unglued, it's his posts and how often he posts and how quickly he posts. And it's mostly about Donald J. Trump.

We'll just go down his timeline and share a few in order so you can see what we're talking about:

Oh guys, it gets so much worse.

Yiiiiiikes.

Yeah, he's not all that bright, either.

Pretty awful, yes? And you know just like that horrible Karen Piper woman who took joy from James Woods' home burning down, he thinks he's the good guy here.

Recommended

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

Gosh golly gee, Democrats can't figure out why they keep losing.

Hrm.

We told you it doesn't get any better.

Wonder if Morgan is at all familiar with what happened when George Stephanopoulos called Trump a rapist?

While his entire timeline is a mess (a hot, crazy, bizarre mess) it was this post that got our attention today:

What in the world does Trump have to do with the fires in CA? Dude.

Advertisement

Full disclosure, for the longest time we thought the most unhinged Trump hater on X was Keith Olbermann but Morgan here makes Keith look like a solid, sane, even thoughtful person. Let that sink in for a minute.

Heh.

===========================================================================

Related:

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)

WOOF! Check Out the LOOK Kamala Fired (PUN INTENDED) at Biden for Making Joke During Fire Presser (Video)

Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown

Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

===========================================================================

Tags: CRAZY INSANE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were Republican
Doug P.
BREAKING: Trump Sentenced With Unconditional Discharge PROVING the Whole Damn Thing Was POLITICAL
Sam J.
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used the Word 'Ever')
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NBC Tool Celebrates Being Able to OFFICIALLY Call Trump a Convicted Felon and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement