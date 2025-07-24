Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress in Midterm Elections

Leave it to Democrat Jasmine Crockett to say the quiet part out loud, and we mean really loud. Blame it on her new hair if you like, but Crockett blurted and then reiterated that ‘dark money’ would be pouring into the DNC’s coffers for the midterm elections.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett says Democrats will use “dark money” to try to win back Congress in the midterms:



“There are donors that I’m sure are going to be willing to make sure that they are investing… I’m sure some dark money gone pour innn on da behalf of the American people.” pic.twitter.com/1MNVlIDZpr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 23, 2025

Dark Money.



Is that legal? — Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) July 23, 2025

Um, no.

Commenters say they fully expect Democrats to accept dark money but tell donors they need to trust that cash with Democrats who can keep their yaps shut. Crockett is not that Dem!

Dear Dark Money People: I get it, low-IQ candidates make useful tools. But next time, pick ones smart enough not to blurt out your entire agenda on live TV. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 23, 2025

They don't even try to hide the corruption any more. — Todd Alden (@ToddA76401) July 23, 2025

So much for discretion.

That was arrogantly blasted out in everyone's face. You can almost see the spittle fly on that one...wow😳 — JP (@J_P1776) July 23, 2025

Right?! OMG! Find someone...anyone that won't blurt the quiet part out loud. — Freckled_Smudge (@Freckled_Smudge) July 23, 2025

Loud idiots are pretty much the norm in the Democrat Party, though.

Posters say Dems are already getting dark money through ActBlue, while several other avenues have been shut down due to President Donald Trump ending USAID.

So...



...literally election fraud. — Geisterjäger (@Geisterjger4) July 23, 2025

It's called ActBlue and foreign countries pay for Democrat candidates. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) July 23, 2025

The Democrats will use ALL means available in the next election cycle.



We've put a big dent in their financing schemes.



It'll get worse before it gets better. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) July 23, 2025

She meant they will continue to use dark money to try to win.



The donors must be absolutely thrilled that Jasmine just put the FBI on notice. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) July 23, 2025

What does she mean by “dark money”? Like criminals and cartels? Wouldn’t this be illegal for a Congressman to use”dark money” for campaigns and clearly violate official oaths. — Pilgrims (@pilgramsandnuts) July 23, 2025

Does she even know what dark money is? — MrTermLimits (@RStanz59976) July 23, 2025

Of course, dark money is cash you spend or receive after the sun goes down. Well, that’s probably what crazy Crockett thinks. We’re sure someone in the Democrat Party is pulling her aside right now to tell her she is never to say 'dark money' out loud ever again.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.