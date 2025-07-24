NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety...
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress in Midterm Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Leave it to Democrat Jasmine Crockett to say the quiet part out loud, and we mean really loud. Blame it on her new hair if you like, but Crockett blurted and then reiterated that ‘dark money’ would be pouring into the DNC’s coffers for the midterm elections.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Um, no.

Commenters say they fully expect Democrats to accept dark money but tell donors they need to trust that cash with Democrats who can keep their yaps shut. Crockett is not that Dem!

Loud idiots are pretty much the norm in the Democrat Party, though.

Posters say Dems are already getting dark money through ActBlue, while several other avenues have been shut down due to President Donald Trump ending USAID.

Of course, dark money is cash you spend or receive after the sun goes down. Well, that’s probably what crazy Crockett thinks. We’re sure someone in the Democrat Party is pulling her aside right now to tell her she is never to say 'dark money' out loud ever again.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

