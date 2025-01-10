Gov. Ron DeSantis Reminds Media What They'd Be Reporting If Gavin Newsom Were...
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire...
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used...
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult...
Demented Democrat Pramila Jayapal Blames the Golden Arches for the Golden State’s Wildfire...
Greg Gutfeld to LA Mayor Karen Bass: ‘You Can’t Fight Fire with Platitudes,...
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and...
CNN Analyst Thinks Trump's Comments on Wildfires 'Could Impede Effective Response'
Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth...
Professor Finds in Wildfire Video a Metaphor for ‘Fossil Fuel Driven, Neoliberal Capitalis...
Sen. John Fetterman Accepts Trump’s Invitation to Meet at Mar-a-Lago
California Lawmakers Spend Day ‘Trump-Proofing’ State Against Litigation

WOW: Just When We Thought CA Democratic Leadership Couldn't Get ANY Worse They Did THIS (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on January 10, 2025
Meme screenshot

Man oh man, California Democrats have really and truly screwed the pooch this week handling the fires in L.A. county. From traveling to Ghana to cutting the fire department's budget by tens of millions of dollars, to dry hydrants, and to governors running from reporters pretending to have to take a call so he could avoid answering questions... Democrats should finally be done 'ruling' one of our most beautiful states. They and their progressive policies that put 'equity' over taking care of the very people who have elected them have done so much damage, surely these fires will be enough for voters to do something different.

Advertisement

Especially when their elected officials did this:

FOR. THE. ENTIRE. COUNTY.

To put this in perspective, nearly 10 million people live in L.A. county. TEN MILLION.

Imagine the panic. Imagine the gridlock.

This is the Democratic Party at work.

That's a LOT of incompetence.

The dumb leading the dumb is more like it.

Wait, she makes 3/4 of a million dollars A YEAR?!

Sadly, with the current leadership in place this is all too believable.

Bass and Newsom must resign.

===========================================================================

Recommended

AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

WOOF! Check Out the LOOK Kamala Fired (PUN INTENDED) at Biden for Making Joke During Fire Presser (Video)

Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown

Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL

===========================================================================

Tags: FIRE GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES KAREN BASS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
SCORCHING! AP Journo Claims 2024 Was Earth's 'Hottest Year EVER' (Yes, He Used the Word 'Ever')
Grateful Calvin
When 'WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN' Amidst the California Wildfires Goes Shockingly Wrong
Laura W.
Justine Bateman Proposes RADICAL Idea to Help Victims of California Wildfires
Laura W.
'Climate Change has a FACE' - James Woods OBLITERATES the Climate Change Cult in Just Five Words
Laura W.
DEI Literally Dangerous! Female LA Firefighter Blames Victims if She Lacks Skills and Muscle to Save Them
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AWKWARD: LOOK on Kamala's Face AFTER Biden Makes REALLY Bad Joke During Fire Presser Is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement