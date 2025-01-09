Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fo...
Kamala Humiliated by Ex-Presidents! Obama Loves Trump?
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at...
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Dem...
So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes...
WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit...
Cathedral Cut-Ups: Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral
She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama...
PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...

Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on January 09, 2025

sadfasdf

Advertisement

This freaking guy.

What does he plan to do? Dump money on the fire to see if it will put it out? Or does this replace the tens of millions his fellow Democrat Mayor Karen Bass took from the original fire fighting budget?

They're just SO BAD AT THIS.

How much will they be sending Ukraine?

Oh man, how we wish we were kidding.

It's sadly a fair question.

Puke-worthy is putting it nicely.

WHAT SHE SAID.

Recommended

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
Advertisement

Maybe start there, bro.

Seriously.

===========================================================================

Related:

THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL

WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes Back to GLORIOUSLY BITE Her on the Arse

WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)

PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

===========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA FIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown
Sam J.
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sam J.
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He Thinks Started LA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Eric Swalwell Showing Signs of MASSIVE, Infectious, Spreading, Incurable Butt-Hurt Over Fox News Headline
Sam J.
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title IX Rewrite Nationwide
Amy Curtis
THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on CA Democrats in EPIC Throwdown Sam J.
Advertisement