Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

Proud to work with @SenAlexPadilla to secure a Major Disaster Declaration from @POTUS to respond to the Los Angeles fires.— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 9, 2025
That means surging funds & life-saving support across the region.
Grateful for POTUS's swift action. We'll keep working to get resources to our state.
This freaking guy.
What does he plan to do? Dump money on the fire to see if it will put it out? Or does this replace the tens of millions his fellow Democrat Mayor Karen Bass took from the original fire fighting budget?
They're just SO BAD AT THIS.
Democrats are licking their lips at all the free money they get.— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) January 9, 2025
Citizens get $700 correct?
How much will they be sending Ukraine?
Oh man, how we wish we were kidding.
What's your cut?— 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) January 9, 2025
It's sadly a fair question.
We failed!— Uberminch (@uberminch) January 9, 2025
Give us more money!!!
So you're basically confirming what this gentleman says about California does nothing to solve the water issue and waits for Federal money to bail them out? And then puddinheads like you claim credit for providing funds. Puke worthy..https://t.co/OThXNyuB6u— Falconridge (@Falconridge23) January 9, 2025
Puke-worthy is putting it nicely.
THEY CUT THE FUNDING.. NOW YOU WANT MORE FUNDING? MORE MONEY LAUNDERING? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/esE8W47Ojf— Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) January 9, 2025
WHAT SHE SAID.
Maybe have a discussion with Karen, if you can.— 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 9, 2025
Maybe start there, bro.
Seriously.
