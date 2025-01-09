Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight Fires and HOO BOY That Was Dumb

sadfasdf

Proud to work with @SenAlexPadilla to secure a Major Disaster Declaration from @POTUS to respond to the Los Angeles fires.



That means surging funds & life-saving support across the region.



Grateful for POTUS's swift action. We'll keep working to get resources to our state. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 9, 2025

Advertisement

This freaking guy.

What does he plan to do? Dump money on the fire to see if it will put it out? Or does this replace the tens of millions his fellow Democrat Mayor Karen Bass took from the original fire fighting budget?

They're just SO BAD AT THIS.

Democrats are licking their lips at all the free money they get.

Citizens get $700 correct? — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) January 9, 2025

How much will they be sending Ukraine?

Oh man, how we wish we were kidding.

What's your cut? — 🤡🥊𝕃𝕪𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕟🃏 (@LyleClown) January 9, 2025

It's sadly a fair question.

We failed!

Give us more money!!! — Uberminch (@uberminch) January 9, 2025

So you're basically confirming what this gentleman says about California does nothing to solve the water issue and waits for Federal money to bail them out? And then puddinheads like you claim credit for providing funds. Puke worthy..https://t.co/OThXNyuB6u — Falconridge (@Falconridge23) January 9, 2025

Puke-worthy is putting it nicely.

THEY CUT THE FUNDING.. NOW YOU WANT MORE FUNDING? MORE MONEY LAUNDERING? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/esE8W47Ojf — Hey Catie Text Trump to 88022 (@CatieGus) January 9, 2025

WHAT SHE SAID.

Maybe have a discussion with Karen, if you can. — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) January 9, 2025

Maybe start there, bro.

Seriously.

===========================================================================

Related:

THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper Tristan Snell IN HIS PLACE and LOL



WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral



So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes Back to GLORIOUSLY BITE Her on the Arse

WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)

PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

===========================================================================