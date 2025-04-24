VIP
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University
VIP
The Netflix Paradox
No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...
VIP
The Squad’s Contemptible Clowns (Sans AOC) Keep Humiliating America on the World Stage
Watch as President Trump Signs a Wounded Veteran's Prosthetic Leg
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer...
Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield
As NFL Draft Kicks Off In Green Bay, WI Gov. Tony Evers Shares...
Judge Blocks Trump From Terminating Funds for Sanctuary Jurisdictions
TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools,...

More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 24, 2025
ImgFlip

We're sorry if this has been covered already. We already knew that Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who recently exchanged loving looks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen over margaritas, was stopped quite a few years ago in Tennessee with a truck full of illegal aliens, all of whom listed Abrego Garcia's home address as their own. Why he wasn't prosecuted for human trafficking, we're not entirely sure. The state trooper who stopped him let him off with a warning.

Advertisement

Abrego Garcia told authorities that he was transporting the illegal immigrants from Texas to Maryland for his "boss," and Fox News has some more news about him.

That excerpt reads:

New documents further reveal that Abrego Garcia was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that he said belonged to his "boss." The Suburban was identified by DHS as belonging to [Jorge] Hernandez Reyes, who pleaded guilty to human smuggling after being caught in Mississippi in a car with passengers from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

According to another document also confirmed by DHS sources, the Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office further flagged the vehicle being driven by Abrego Garcia as belonging to a target they suspected of human trafficking or smuggling.

The office said that the "vehicle is used by HSI Baltimore target in human smuggling/trafficking operation. Vehicle makes trips to southern border to pick up non-citizens."

So the Chevy Suburban driven by Abrego Garcia was owned by a man who pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

According to Fox News, he fooled the trooper into believing he didn't understand much English. But that's a great question. Eight strangers, being driven from Texas with no luggage and all claiming the same address, didn't raise any red flags. Didn't the car's registration bring up any information about human trafficker Hernandez Reyes?

Advertisement

"I'm just driving these guys for my boss."

"What does your boss do?"

"He's a convicted human trafficker. Wait, forget I said that … I don't speak English."

***

Tags: BYRON YORK FOX NEWS HUMAN TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MS-13

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council
Amy Curtis
Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt
Brett T.
TPUSA Chapter Leader Punched, Spit On by Radical Leftist at West Chester University
Amy
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer Over Gender
Amy Curtis
Judge Caught Housing an Alleged Tren de Aragua Member, Arrested
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement