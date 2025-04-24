More Details Released About Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s ‘Boss’

We're sorry if this has been covered already. We already knew that Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who recently exchanged loving looks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen over margaritas, was stopped quite a few years ago in Tennessee with a truck full of illegal aliens, all of whom listed Abrego Garcia's home address as their own. Why he wasn't prosecuted for human trafficking, we're not entirely sure. The state trooper who stopped him let him off with a warning.

Abrego Garcia told authorities that he was transporting the illegal immigrants from Texas to Maryland for his "boss," and Fox News has some more news about him.

More on Kilmar Abrego Garcia's traffic stop in Tennessee, in which he was carrying 8 people he didn't know who told police his home address was their home address. What about the car he was driving? From Fox News: https://t.co/RdHu5jaxVv pic.twitter.com/4OdCoZ10SC — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 24, 2025

That excerpt reads:

New documents further reveal that Abrego Garcia was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that he said belonged to his "boss." The Suburban was identified by DHS as belonging to [Jorge] Hernandez Reyes, who pleaded guilty to human smuggling after being caught in Mississippi in a car with passengers from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. According to another document also confirmed by DHS sources, the Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office further flagged the vehicle being driven by Abrego Garcia as belonging to a target they suspected of human trafficking or smuggling. The office said that the "vehicle is used by HSI Baltimore target in human smuggling/trafficking operation. Vehicle makes trips to southern border to pick up non-citizens."

So the Chevy Suburban driven by Abrego Garcia was owned by a man who pleaded guilty to human smuggling.

And how on earth did the TENNESSEE authorities let him just carry on his merry way? — The Word Is Truth (@BiblicalPeace) April 24, 2025

But what really made Tennessee trooper to just let him continue on his merry way? With an expired license, driving recklessly, with a sketchy story about the 8 people?



Was he bribed? Is he still a trooper? — 🇺🇲🗑Small Town Chick🇺🇲 (@ejc9029) April 24, 2025

According to Fox News, he fooled the trooper into believing he didn't understand much English. But that's a great question. Eight strangers, being driven from Texas with no luggage and all claiming the same address, didn't raise any red flags. Didn't the car's registration bring up any information about human trafficker Hernandez Reyes?

He was making a DNC delivery. That's why they need him back. — Mike Overfelt (@MikeOverfelt) April 24, 2025

Maryland us a gateway for everything.

Legal and illegals who don't want to go through the hustle of driving and passing the exam in the states they live in, travel to Maryland for “instant driving license “

It's so corrupt that, some pay and have the licenses delivered to them. — Njeri (@njeriand) April 24, 2025

This can't be right, @NPR is reporting that Garcia has been living a quiet life in Maryland for years. Surely a taxpayer funded "news" source wouldn't be lying to us. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) April 24, 2025

A Maryland dad would never do that — We the people (@fanusac) April 24, 2025

Wow - how did he do this AND juggle being a Maryland soccer dad? 🙄 — GenXJen (@JenFirecracker) April 24, 2025

The car driven by Maryland Man "was identified by DHS as belonging to Hernandez Reyes, who pleaded guilty to human smuggling after being caught in Mississippi in a car with passengers from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras." Interesting associates. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) April 24, 2025

"I'm just driving these guys for my boss."

"What does your boss do?"

"He's a convicted human trafficker. Wait, forget I said that … I don't speak English."

