WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

As Twitchy readers know, Trump and Obama sat next to one another during Jimmy Carter's funeral and were apparently even laughing it up. Understandably, plenty of us were curious about what they were saying and most of all, what the Hell was so damn funny?

Advertisement

Seems like whatever was funny had nothing to do with the bulk of what Trump and Obama said to one another, at least according to one lip reader.

Take a look:

🚨BREAKING: Lip reader reveals Donald Trump and Barack Obama discussed “finding a quiet place” for a “matter of importance” at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/SAXQZD4BG2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 9, 2025

Matter of importance.

Hrm.

And why is Obama discussing anything of importance with Trump? Why isn't it Biden? OK WE'RE SO KIDDING, we totally know why Biden isn't the one talking to Trump because one way or another, Obama has been running the show for the past four years and is finally ending his third term.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

But we're still curious about what this 'matter of importance' may be.

This is VERY INTERESTING. I wonder what it could be related to. Maybe the fact that Obama has been running this charade from the shadows for years and had a hand in J6/ordering for AG assistants to take lesser jobs in NYC offices to pursue lawfare/Spygate?

Many options but we all… https://t.co/jmo5kctg7Z — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 9, 2025

Hey, that's what we said!

Why would he be talking to Obama and not Kamala and Joe who are really…… oh. — Michael Anthony Lee (@ProudCanadaDad) January 9, 2025

See?

hey hey hey hey hey, i hear ya got some lip reader working for ya, you gotta let me use her for one day, just one day pic.twitter.com/ELDQmp9Zvf — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) January 9, 2025

Heh.

Trump is simply having a chat with the actual president, since Joe is completely mentally unfit — Shane Connor 🇺🇲 (@ShaneConnor) January 9, 2025

Yup, definitely sensing a theme here.

===========================================================================

Related:

So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes Back to GLORIOUSLY BITE Her on the Arse

WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)

PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)

Gavin Newsom Quick to Point Out HE'S the ACTUAL Victim of the Fires Because Trump Is a Big MEANIE (Watch)

===========================================================================