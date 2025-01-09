WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral

Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, Trump and Obama sat next to one another during Jimmy Carter's funeral and were apparently even laughing it up. Understandably, plenty of us were curious about what they were saying and most of all, what the Hell was so damn funny?

Seems like whatever was funny had nothing to do with the bulk of what Trump and Obama said to one another, at least according to one lip reader.

Take a look:

Matter of importance.

Hrm.

And why is Obama discussing anything of importance with Trump? Why isn't it Biden? OK WE'RE SO KIDDING, we totally know why Biden isn't the one talking to Trump because one way or another, Obama has been running the show for the past four years and is finally ending his third term.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

But we're still curious about what this 'matter of importance' may be. 

Hey, that's what we said!

See?

Heh.

Yup, definitely sensing a theme here.

===========================================================================

