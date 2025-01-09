THIS! --> JD Vance Just Needs 1 SAVAGE Post to Put Snotty Anti-Trumper...
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a...
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at...
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Dem...
So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes...
Cathedral Cut-Ups: Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at President Jimmy Carter’s Funeral
She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama...
PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...
James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and...
OOF! Gavin Newsom TORCHED for Claiming He's the REAL Victim of the Fires...
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look...
OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being...
Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make...
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame...

WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on January 09, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Today at Jimmy Carter's funeral, we not only saw Trump and Obama laughing it up, Kamala glaring at Trump and Obama for laughing it up, BUT we also saw Jill and Kamala give one another the nastiest of cold shoulders we have seen in a long, long time.

Advertisement

If looks could kill ... 

So delicious on so many levels.

Watch:

Honestly, we don't blame Jill for hating Kamala. She helped his handlers kick him off the ballot for being too old and then stepped right into HIS spot spending money HE raised for HIS second term. And then she LOST in a MASSIVE way.

She handed Trump a mandate.

Seriously, if we were Jill we'd be pissed too.

He looks like a wax figure that's slowly melting in the sun.

We'd be surprised if Biden even knows that he's sitting in a pew, let alone why he's there and who is and is not there, BUT we know Jill sees Kamala.

Boy HOWDY do we ever know.

MEOW.

Thanks for that visual, 'Jim'. 

Could have gone the rest of our lives working to forget that one.

Recommended

WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sam J.
Advertisement

We're pretty sure she voted for him instead of Kamala so it's possible.

Remember the red dress she wore on election day?

Yeah, it's pretty obvious Kamala isn't making any friends.

===========================================================================

Related:

PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong

James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)

Gavin Newsom Quick to Point Out HE'S the ACTUAL Victim of the Fires Because Trump Is a Big MEANIE (Watch)

WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)

OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

===========================================================================

Tags: FUNERAL JILL BIDEN JIMMY CARTER JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral
Sam J.
Before and After: Satellite Images Show Destruction Caused by California Wildfires and Democrat Policies
Warren Squire
Lasting Legacy: Scott Jennings Lays Out the Case for Joe Biden Being a Worse President than Jimmy Carter
Warren Squire
So, How Was GHANA? Karen Bass's Old, NASTY Dig at Ted Cruz Comes Back to GLORIOUSLY BITE Her on the Arse
Sam J.
James Woods Calls Down the THUNDER on L.A.'s Failed, Democrat, DEI-Focused Leaders and DAMN Son (Watch)
Sam J.
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Lip Reader Reveals What Obama and Trump Were REALLY Talking About at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Sam J.
Advertisement