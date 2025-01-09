WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)

Today at Jimmy Carter's funeral, we not only saw Trump and Obama laughing it up, Kamala glaring at Trump and Obama for laughing it up, BUT we also saw Jill and Kamala give one another the nastiest of cold shoulders we have seen in a long, long time.

If looks could kill ...

So delicious on so many levels.

Watch:

Dang, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris really, really hate each other. pic.twitter.com/tiPfHAyxW9 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 9, 2025

Honestly, we don't blame Jill for hating Kamala. She helped his handlers kick him off the ballot for being too old and then stepped right into HIS spot spending money HE raised for HIS second term. And then she LOST in a MASSIVE way.

She handed Trump a mandate.

Seriously, if we were Jill we'd be pissed too.

He looks like a wax figure that's slowly melting in the sun.

'I made my secretely Republican wife Jill sit beside the megabitch. I'm gonna hear about it later.' — Ovid Delgado (@DelgadoOvidno1) January 9, 2025

We'd be surprised if Biden even knows that he's sitting in a pew, let alone why he's there and who is and is not there, BUT we know Jill sees Kamala.

Boy HOWDY do we ever know.

MEOW.

Thanks for that visual, 'Jim'.

Could have gone the rest of our lives working to forget that one.

Yep. Jill wishes Donald & Melania were sitting next to her. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) January 9, 2025

We're pretty sure she voted for him instead of Kamala so it's possible.

Remember the red dress she wore on election day?

She has not one friend in the entire room. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) January 9, 2025

Yeah, it's pretty obvious Kamala isn't making any friends.

