WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look...
Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make...
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame...
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter...
West Coast Toast: Aerial Photo Shows Pacific Palisades Neighborhood Burned to the Ground
Where’s the Water? Trump Blames Governor Newsom’s Terrible Leadership for Bone-Dry Fire Hy...
UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From...
No Words: LA Mayor Karen Bass Stands in Total Silence as Reporter Lobs...
British MPs Vote Against Inquiry Into Grooming Gangs
VIP
Los Angeles Fires Should Torch Gavin Newsom's Political Career
NYC Mom Complains About Subway Elevator Hogged by Mentally Ill Person, Gets Mocked...
VIP
The Nation Looks at Human Right of Public Gay Sex on Mexico City...
Eric Swalwell Outsourses Collection of Fire Aid to Elon Musk
LA Mayor Karen Bass Gets ROASTED for Cutting $17.6 MILLION From Fire Department...

OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

You guys remember David Muir, yes? He was one of the moderators for the now infamous first (and only 2024) debate between Trump and Biden and of course he did everything he possibly could to save Biden's disastrous performance while working against Trump.

Advertisement

We expected no less but still, it was bad even for the so-called legacy media.

Welp, now it sounds like Muir is on the ground in California reporting on the fires ... and has managed to make a complete and total TOOL of himself.

Jack Osbourne was one of the first to notice Muir's attempt at looking very svelte while reporting on the devastation.

Watch:

Dude. It's a fireman's jacket, it looks big on anyone who wears it.

Also dude, if you're going to pin the jacket in the back to make yourself look thinner at LEAST make sure no one can see them.

Imagine being more concerned with how skinny you look on camera than on the actual fire you're reporting on ... AS A MAN. C'mon, bro.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, yes he did.

Recommended

WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We can see is now, 'Wait! Stop! This jacket makes me look sooooo bloated. Quick, does someone have any clothespins?!'

That's our mainstream media, making a mockery of the news and themselves over and over and over again.

===========================================================================

Related:

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale As New Chief of Strategy Officer

Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

WHOA! Democrats Can Thank One of Their OWN for Foiling Their Evil Plan to BLOCK the Laken Riley Act

Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk

Axios TORCHED for Sucking Up to Dems in a BIG Way for Doing Their DAMN JOB for the 1st Time Since the 80s

===========================================================================

Tags: FIRE REPORT DAVID MUIR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against New Wildfire Talking Points Meant to Deflect Blame Away From Democrats
Warren Squire
LA News Anchor’s ‘No Water’ Fact-Check Blows Up in Face Thanks to Reporter at Scene of Fire
Warren Squire
Hope is On the Way: X Users Send Aid to California to Make Wildfire Recovery Less Gruel-ing
Eric V.
UK Fathers Tell of Being Arrested for Trying to Save Their Daughters From Grooming Gangs
Brett T.
NYC Mom Complains About Subway Elevator Hogged by Mentally Ill Person, Gets Mocked as Weak
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot) Sam J.
Advertisement