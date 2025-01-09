OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

You guys remember David Muir, yes? He was one of the moderators for the now infamous first (and only 2024) debate between Trump and Biden and of course he did everything he possibly could to save Biden's disastrous performance while working against Trump.

Advertisement

We expected no less but still, it was bad even for the so-called legacy media.

Welp, now it sounds like Muir is on the ground in California reporting on the fires ... and has managed to make a complete and total TOOL of himself.

Jack Osbourne was one of the first to notice Muir's attempt at looking very svelte while reporting on the devastation.

Watch:

Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothes line pegs, while our city burns to the ground. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/bGQ3zvF6lr — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) January 9, 2025

Dude. It's a fireman's jacket, it looks big on anyone who wears it.

Also dude, if you're going to pin the jacket in the back to make yourself look thinner at LEAST make sure no one can see them.

Imagine being more concerned with how skinny you look on camera than on the actual fire you're reporting on ... AS A MAN. C'mon, bro.

I swear if you look up douchenozzle in the dictionary, there’s just a picture of @DavidMuir — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) January 9, 2025

Lmfao — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) January 9, 2025

What an absolute tool. pic.twitter.com/LpSf5MFRr3 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 9, 2025

He did the meme. pic.twitter.com/3xUj5XPoeh — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) January 9, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, yes he did.

WHERE in the midst of this devastation did he get close pins? Was he like "Ah Yes! I have Close Pins!".... ? And like whips them out of his super reporter travel pack? Or do firefighters keep them on hand...? I have so many questions. — JNeltah (@JNeltah) January 9, 2025

We can see is now, 'Wait! Stop! This jacket makes me look sooooo bloated. Quick, does someone have any clothespins?!'

That's our mainstream media, making a mockery of the news and themselves over and over and over again.

===========================================================================

Related:

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale As New Chief of Strategy Officer

Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

WHOA! Democrats Can Thank One of Their OWN for Foiling Their Evil Plan to BLOCK the Laken Riley Act

Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk

Axios TORCHED for Sucking Up to Dems in a BIG Way for Doing Their DAMN JOB for the 1st Time Since the 80s

===========================================================================