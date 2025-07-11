Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What...
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD...
VIP
They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left...
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sound...
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for...
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her...
Salena Zito Gives an Inside Look at Her New Book 'Butler'
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Dem Rep's Dishonest Post About ICE Raid at Calif. 'Strawberry'...
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All...
Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of...
Shots Fired at Federal Agents as ICE Raids a Weed Farm in California
DNC Chair Ken Martin Says the Dem Party Tent is Big Enough to...
Lunatic Fringe Benefits? Victor Davis Hanson Asks If Zohran Mamdani’s Cons are Actually...
VIP
ICE Agents Under Gunfire as Democrats Continue to Demonize Them for Enforcing Immigration...

And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing With Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:51 PM on July 11, 2025
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

The Epstein Files debacle gets stranger and stranger and stranger.

First, Pam Bondi says she has the list on her desk and claims it's devastating. Then, Bondi invites a bunch of Right-wing influencers to the White House and gives them each a magical binder supposedly filled with super important Epstein information; said influencers proceed to dance around with the binders as if receiving information about monster pedophiles was somehow a good thing. Then these same influencers went on X and proceeded to post many of the same things, which were clearly taken from the magical binders. When the files weren't released, Bondi claimed the New York office was holding up her release of the files. That brings us to now where there is supposedly no list and the case is closed.

Advertisement

Don't look at us, man we just work here.

Welp, sounds like Dan Bongino is not pleased with how this Epstein Files release ... or non-release ... has gone either.

Post continues:

... however, "administration officials say he's still on the job," the outlet reported."

Two sources familiar with Bongino's position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi's handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein 'client list' that apparently never existed," Axios reported.

"Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person, according to the outlet.

Hooboy.

We wouldn't want to be on the bad side of either of these people, but especially not Bongino's.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left is SUPER (Yes, Literally - Pic)

Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ FBI JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family
Sam J.
Sen. Cory Booker's Complaint About Criminal Investigations of Comey and Brennan Sure Sounds Familiar
Doug P.
Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses
Sam J.
Harry Sisson's Prediction for a Hypothetical Vance vs. Newsom Race Might Thrill JD (for Good Reason)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement