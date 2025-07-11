And Here We GOOO: Insider Says Dan Bongino Took Day off After Clashing With Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files

The Epstein Files debacle gets stranger and stranger and stranger.

First, Pam Bondi says she has the list on her desk and claims it's devastating. Then, Bondi invites a bunch of Right-wing influencers to the White House and gives them each a magical binder supposedly filled with super important Epstein information; said influencers proceed to dance around with the binders as if receiving information about monster pedophiles was somehow a good thing. Then these same influencers went on X and proceeded to post many of the same things, which were clearly taken from the magical binders. When the files weren't released, Bondi claimed the New York office was holding up her release of the files. That brings us to now where there is supposedly no list and the case is closed.

Advertisement

Don't look at us, man we just work here.

Welp, sounds like Dan Bongino is not pleased with how this Epstein Files release ... or non-release ... has gone either.

JUST IN: FBI deputy director Dan Bongino took the day off after "clashing" with AG Pam Bondi at the White House over the Epstein files, according to Axios.



The alleged fight erupted after a 10-hour video was released with a minute missing.



Some "insiders" believed Bongino quit;… pic.twitter.com/mDo8RdOTWA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 11, 2025

Post continues:

... however, "administration officials say he's still on the job," the outlet reported." Two sources familiar with Bongino's position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi's handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein 'client list' that apparently never existed," Axios reported. "Pam said her piece. Dan said his piece. It didn't end on friendly terms," said one person, according to the outlet.

Hooboy.

We wouldn't want to be on the bad side of either of these people, but especially not Bongino's.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Oh NO! Not SOCCER! Canadian Learns the HARD Way Americans Don't GAF What Other Countries Think of Us

They're SOOOOO Easy: White House's Latest Troll of Our Pals on the Left is SUPER (Yes, Literally - Pic)

Wanna See John Fugelsang Cry? Check Out Scott Jennings' Post Mocking Him for Cherry Picking Bible Verses

Megyn Kelly Tears Chelsea Clinton a NEW ONE in Savage Back-and-Forth Over Her Corrupt, Grifting Family

Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.