REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling...
Oldie but a GOODIE: Just Stop Oil Toads SURROUNDED By Group of Activists...
Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His...
VIP
Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk
Axios TORCHED for Sucking Up to Dems in a BIG Way for Doing...
LOOK on Van Jones Face As Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panel for Canonizing...
'Justice Is COMING': Mike Davis Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Agents Who 'Hunted'...
Mark Zuckerberg SUDDENLY Pretending He Gives a Damn About 'Free Speech' Does NOT...
Who'da THUNK?! Fani Willis Could Very Well Be the KEY to Holding the...
Why This Canadian Is Cheering Justin Trudeau’s Resignation
NEW House Report on January 6th Pipe Bomber Is SHOCKING, Shows FBI Just...
UNHINGED Biden Zealot Trips Over His Own Feet Trying to Prove Stroke Survivor...
BOY HOWDY Lefties Really Blew It Smearing Sen. Fischer's Husband With a Disability...
Scott Jennings: Voters Don’t Care About January 6 - They Ran Back To...

WHOA! Democrats Can Thank One of Their OWN for Foiling Their Evil Plan to BLOCK the Laken Riley Act

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on January 07, 2025
Facebook/Twitter

So, we get that we shouldn't be surprised that a Democrat might actually work with Republicans to protect Americans from illegal aliens, especially our women and children, but with the way things have been in this country for the past couple of decades, we are. Common sense went out the door starting in 2008, and it's stayed out there and perhaps moved even further away as the years have progressed. Democrats would vote to protect predators if it meant foiling Republicans.

Advertisement

We know, it's not just one-sided HOWEVER, the Laken Riley Act really should be a slam dunk. 

And now, with the help of one Democrat (yes, you read that correctly), it may well make its way to Trump's desk and become the law.

Finally.

His post continues:

This bill will ensure detention and deportations of criminal aliens before they can commit heinous crimes like what happened to Laken Riley.

Source: Punchbowl

Have fun with that, Democrats.

Perhaps the stroke he suffered actually made him smarter.

Something changed ... and we like it.

It's sad but all too believable. 

We're honestly starting to wonder, what with this and his unwavering support of Israel.

Recommended

REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling Him a 'Threat'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Or you know, doing what makes sense for this country.

We know, what a crazy idea.

===========================================================================

Related:

Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk

Axios TORCHED for Sucking Up to Dems in a BIG Way for Doing Their DAMN JOB for the 1st Time Since the 80s

LOOK on Van Jones Face As Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panel for Canonizing Saint Kamala Is PRICELESS (Watch)

'Justice Is COMING': Mike Davis Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Agents Who 'Hunted' J6 Protesters (Watch)

Mark Zuckerberg SUDDENLY Pretending He Gives a Damn About 'Free Speech' Does NOT Go Well (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: JOHN FETTERMAN LAKEN RILEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling Him a 'Threat'
Amy Curtis
Oldie but a GOODIE: Just Stop Oil Toads SURROUNDED By Group of Activists and LOL You Will LOVE Their Name
Sam J.
Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread
Sam J.
'Justice Is COMING': Mike Davis Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Agents Who 'Hunted' J6 Protesters (Watch)
Sam J.
LOOK on Van Jones Face As Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panel for Canonizing Saint Kamala Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
NEW House Report on January 6th Pipe Bomber Is SHOCKING, Shows FBI Just STOPPED the Case (Is THIS Why?!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEKS of Desperation: Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren Sends RUDE Letter to Pete Hegseth Calling Him a 'Threat' Amy Curtis
Advertisement