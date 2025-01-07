WHOA! Democrats Can Thank One of Their OWN for Foiling Their Evil Plan to BLOCK the Laken Riley Act

So, we get that we shouldn't be surprised that a Democrat might actually work with Republicans to protect Americans from illegal aliens, especially our women and children, but with the way things have been in this country for the past couple of decades, we are. Common sense went out the door starting in 2008, and it's stayed out there and perhaps moved even further away as the years have progressed. Democrats would vote to protect predators if it meant foiling Republicans.

We know, it's not just one-sided HOWEVER, the Laken Riley Act really should be a slam dunk.

And now, with the help of one Democrat (yes, you read that correctly), it may well make its way to Trump's desk and become the law.

Finally.

BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) sponsors the Laken Riley Act in the Senate.



Fetterman is the first Senate Democrat to sponsor it.



This bill will ensure detention and deportations of criminal aliens before they can commit heinous crimes like what happened to Laken Riley.… pic.twitter.com/SBqGifP5VB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2025

His post continues:

This bill will ensure detention and deportations of criminal aliens before they can commit heinous crimes like what happened to Laken Riley. Source: Punchbowl

Have fun with that, Democrats.

He read the tea leaves and proof he is not the moron Republicans made him out to be. Surprising as he had me fooled. — California Patriot (@MichaelWra34464) January 7, 2025

Perhaps the stroke he suffered actually made him smarter.

Something changed ... and we like it.

That’s likely to get him expelled from the Democrat Party. Bravo Senator Fetterman! — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) January 7, 2025

It's sad but all too believable.

I don't think he's a Democrat. — Lord Matthew Kobilan (@MatthewKobilan) January 7, 2025

We're honestly starting to wonder, what with this and his unwavering support of Israel.

As someone from PA…this makes me happy! Love how he uses common sense over party loyalty! — Skyburn99 (@buddy8203) January 7, 2025

Or you know, doing what makes sense for this country.

We know, what a crazy idea.

