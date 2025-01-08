'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food

This will come as no shock to anybody, but the cost of living over the last four years has hit everybody hard right in the bank account:

Just going to leave this CPI information here…



Over the past 4 years:



🚙 Car insurance is up 54%;

🏨 Hotels are up 51.2%;

⛽️ Gas is up 50.5%;

🛢️ Fuel oil is up 49.1%;

🚌 Transportation is up 32.9%;

💡 Electricity is up 31.7%;

🍼 Baby food is up 30.1%;

🍽️ Eating out is up 23%;… — Dawn Buckingham (@DrBuckinghamTX) August 14, 2024

Advertisement

Considering all that, here's a post from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that's nothing short of laughable:

House Democrats are focused on lowering the high cost of living in America.



Not invading Greenland. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 7, 2025

They're already trying to blame Trump for "Bidenflation" and he hasn't even taken office yet.

Rep. Eric Swalwell joined in by asking for Trump's plan to clean up the mess the Dems made:

I don’t care if Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. I just want to know what he’s going to do to lower the cost of groceries. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 8, 2025

First maybe Eric could tell us what the Democrats have done, other than their efforts to blame Putin and corporate price gouging.

This is the first post Eric Swalwell has published about the cost of groceries since November of 2022. https://t.co/udcsEg8LTI pic.twitter.com/mjMZZWztgl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2025

All it took for Democrats to finally pretend to care about what groceries cost was for Republicans to take charge. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 8, 2025

Rest assured that from the very second Trump takes office in just under two weeks the Democrats (with media assistance of course) will be constantly comparing the price of everything to what it was five years ago while hoping nobody remembers the Dems were in charge most of the time in between.

Eric, can you please explain how the Inflation Reduction Act, which you voted for, lowered grocery prices? https://t.co/5Edo9qkRls — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 8, 2025

The "Inflation Reduction Act" brought down inflation the same way the "Affordable Care Act" made health care more affordable.

Why haven’t you guys done that in the past 4 years??? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

So you want to know what he’s going to do to fix the mess you guys created? Got it. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 8, 2025

Love that this guy just completely forgot that Joe Biden is still President https://t.co/e2Zp0P9gyU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 8, 2025

The Democrat strategy going forward starting January 20th is going to be attempting to convince everybody that the Left was never in charge of anything.

This is the stupidest tweet ever written… https://t.co/fGgEWfyjUj — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 8, 2025

The year is young and Swalwell will no doubt outdo himself at some point in the near future.