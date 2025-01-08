'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring Down Cost of Food

VIP
Doug P.  |  9:23 AM on January 08, 2025
Meme screenshot

This will come as no shock to anybody, but the cost of living over the last four years has hit everybody hard right in the bank account:

Considering all that, here's a post from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that's nothing short of laughable:

They're already trying to blame Trump for "Bidenflation" and he hasn't even taken office yet.

Rep. Eric Swalwell joined in by asking for Trump's plan to clean up the mess the Dems made:

First maybe Eric could tell us what the Democrats have done, other than their efforts to blame Putin and corporate price gouging.

Rest assured that from the very second Trump takes office in just under two weeks the Democrats (with media assistance of course) will be constantly comparing the price of everything to what it was five years ago while hoping nobody remembers the Dems were in charge most of the time in between.

The "Inflation Reduction Act" brought down inflation the same way the "Affordable Care Act" made health care more affordable.

The Democrat strategy going forward starting January 20th is going to be attempting to convince everybody that the Left was never in charge of anything.

The year is young and Swalwell will no doubt outdo himself at some point in the near future.

