Rep. Kevin Kiley Has Maddening Examples of How Taxpayers Are Being Fleeced by High-Speed Rail Boondoggles

The high-speed rail project that has been supported by California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proven itself to be a perpetual money pit -- a black hole boondoggle with a gravitational pull from which not even our tax dollars can escape. The cost just keeps adding up and they could have built the railroad out of stacks of money by now:

Gavin Newsom 2010: California is going to get it right with this new high speed rail.



(15 years & 128 BILLION taxpayer dollars later)



Gavin Newsom 2025: It’s about damn time we have a high speed rail system in the great state of California



Reality: There is no high speed rail pic.twitter.com/yBXNTgZLSn — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 7, 2025

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California has seen enough and doesn't want federal taxpayers on the hook for the awful ideas of Golden State lefties:

I have officially introduced the No More Funds for California High Speed Rail Act to ensure that no federal funds go towards the failed high speed rail project. This disastrous project has embarrassed our state and robbed our taxpayers for far too long. pic.twitter.com/JYBLV7VzcW — Rep. Kevin Kiley (@RepKiley) January 7, 2025

No doubt DOGE will approve of this effort:

Today Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) introduced a bill to eliminate federal funding for the failed California High-Speed Rail project. “California’s high-speed rail project has failed because of political incompetence, and there is no plausible scenario where the cost to federal or state taxpayers can be justified,” Rep. Kiley said. “Our share of federal transportation funding should go towards real infrastructure needs, such as improving roads that rank among the worst in the country.”

Introducing his bill, Kiley outlined just how terrible this has been for taxpayers. Watch:

California’s high-speed rail project is one of the greatest examples of Government incompetence and waste.



The details are absolute insane 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fFiLDWwvcJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025

Keep in mind that Newsom is also probably going to run for president at some point so he can try and take this sort of fiscal responsibility to the national level. Yeah, no thanks.

