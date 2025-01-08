Rep. Kevin Kiley Has Maddening Examples of How Taxpayers Are Being Fleeced by High-Speed Rail Boondoggles

Worst Case Scenario: High Winds and Lack Of Water Hamper Firefighters in California
Doug P.  |  10:35 AM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The high-speed rail project that has been supported by California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proven itself to be a perpetual money pit -- a black hole boondoggle with a gravitational pull from which not even our tax dollars can escape. The cost just keeps adding up and they could have built the railroad out of stacks of money by now:

Republican Rep. Kevin Kiley of California has seen enough and doesn't want federal taxpayers on the hook for the awful ideas of Golden State lefties: 

No doubt DOGE will approve of this effort:

Today Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) introduced a bill to eliminate federal funding for the failed California High-Speed Rail project.

“California’s high-speed rail project has failed because of political incompetence, and there is no plausible scenario where the cost to federal or state taxpayers can be justified,” Rep. Kiley said. “Our share of federal transportation funding should go towards real infrastructure needs, such as improving roads that rank among the worst in the country.”

Introducing his bill, Kiley outlined just how terrible this has been for taxpayers. Watch:

Keep in mind that Newsom is also probably going to run for president at some point so he can try and take this sort of fiscal responsibility to the national level. Yeah, no thanks.

Somebody get Switzerland on the line!

