Where’s the Water? Trump Blames Governor Newsom’s Terrible Leadership for Bone-Dry Fire Hydrants

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-Elect Donald Trump spoke in Washington, D.C. Wednesday about the leadership failure of Governor Gavin Newsom and California state Democrats which has lead to widespread destruction around the Los Angeles area. He blames Newsom for prioritizing the existence of an endangered fish over being prepared to battle wildfires.

Let’s have a listen. (WATCH)

Trump has been warning California that it needs to end stifling regulations which hinder it from building up the necessary water supply needed to battle wildfires.

There are some things that can’t be controlled, but California has not been doing the many things within its power to prepare for those situations.

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are choosing to cast Newsom as the victim while he stands along the smoldering devastation caused by his own policies and incompetence. How dare Trump place blame exactly where it belongs! The dying legacy media is figuratively carrying Newsom’s water, too bad they can’t use it to put out the real fires he’s caused.

