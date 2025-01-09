Where’s the Water? Trump Blames Governor Newsom’s Terrible Leadership for Bone-Dry Fire Hydrants

President-Elect Donald Trump spoke in Washington, D.C. Wednesday about the leadership failure of Governor Gavin Newsom and California state Democrats which has lead to widespread destruction around the Los Angeles area. He blames Newsom for prioritizing the existence of an endangered fish over being prepared to battle wildfires.

🚨JUST IN: Trump slams CA for lack of water needed to fight the devastating fires in LA:



“It's very sad because I've been trying to get Gavin Newsom to allow water to come. You have tremendous water up there. They send it out to the Pacific because they're trying to protect a… pic.twitter.com/d7W5ebMYu8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 9, 2025

Trump has been warning California that it needs to end stifling regulations which hinder it from building up the necessary water supply needed to battle wildfires.

Trump has been sounding the alarm for years about the potential problem in California and he was right. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 9, 2025

He told them preemptively 4 months ago. Biden and Newsoms policies are to blame. pic.twitter.com/ro4E1VvtVs — Chad Strand (@ChadStrand6) January 9, 2025

Prioritizing a fish over human lives and homes is a complete failure of leadership. California needs water in hydrants, not in the Pacific. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 9, 2025

Trump is right it's a tragedy that California lets water go to the ocean while it burns. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 9, 2025

There are some things that can’t be controlled, but California has not been doing the many things within its power to prepare for those situations.

CA water shortages are on Newsom and the other woke unelected politicians in CA — StopMediaBiasNow.com (@DogFaced296738) January 9, 2025

It’s so sad that prioritizing DEI and environmental nonsense is costing American lives. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 9, 2025

This gross weaponized incompetence and mismanagement by CA. Left Governors, Mayors, has led to & is costing lives, homes, businesses, schools and our country billions of dollars over a green & global warming agenda. At this point it is criminally negligent. — MeeJane6149 (@MeeJane6149) January 9, 2025

And you know that all you’re going to hear from the media is “Trump attacks Newsom amid California wildfires.” They never want to address or criticize the policies that allowed this to be as bad as it is. Why is that I wonder? — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 9, 2025

California burning is the perfect end to Biden’s presidency. — McG (@CriticalMass605) January 9, 2025

As expected, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are choosing to cast Newsom as the victim while he stands along the smoldering devastation caused by his own policies and incompetence. How dare Trump place blame exactly where it belongs! The dying legacy media is figuratively carrying Newsom’s water, too bad they can’t use it to put out the real fires he’s caused.