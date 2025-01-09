She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral

Today is the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. Naturally, politicians from across the political spectrum will be in attendance, including former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and president-elect Donald Trump.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also there, of course, and this keen-eyed X user caught a very interesting moment:

Kamala visibly furios after seeing Obama talking with Trump. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lq0rhKzomx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 9, 2025

HER. FACE.

If looks could kill. Yikes.

On one hand, this writer can kind of understand it. Obama was just telling us how Trump is literally Hitler and now he's laughing at LITERALLY HITLER'S jokes. On the other hand, how petty and mean girl is Kamala?

Very, apparently.

He's been the President operating the Biden Puppet for the last 4 years, so this is the first chance to do an actual transition. — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) January 9, 2025

Ouch.

Toddler — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 9, 2025

Where's the lie?

Oh, but she is “oh, so composed and dignified” according to her adoring subjects. — BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) January 9, 2025

They were mistaken.

These people, these petty people like Kamala should NEVER be in charge of people’s lives. — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) January 9, 2025

No, she should not.

Thank goodness we realized that in November.

They’re in The Presidents Club. She’s not and she never will be.



It must rankle.



I’m not even constitutionally qualified to be President and it rankles me. https://t.co/97jYrNl91R — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) January 9, 2025

She deserves to be rankled. She was wholly unfit for the office.

Love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation. https://t.co/B5WwATo4iE — AllEliteDoug21 (@AllEliteDoug21) January 9, 2025

ABSOLUTELY.

We bet that's a fascinating conversation.

She just wants to go home and have a couple margaritas. It was a long couple of days and she's still technically VP. https://t.co/jgmzcqOiDg — Levi Pendragon (@levi_pendragon) January 9, 2025

Probably true.

Barry: "She was an awful candidate, huh?"



Trump: "Let me tell ya, Barry. She made this a cakewalk!" https://t.co/tALmGVC0SY — Cory 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@itoldyoumonsoon) January 9, 2025

EL. OH. EL.