She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today is the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. Naturally, politicians from across the political spectrum will be in attendance, including former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and president-elect Donald Trump. 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also there, of course, and this keen-eyed X user caught a very interesting moment:

HER. FACE.

If looks could kill. Yikes.

On one hand, this writer can kind of understand it. Obama was just telling us how Trump is literally Hitler and now he's laughing at LITERALLY HITLER'S jokes. On the other hand, how petty and mean girl is Kamala?

Very, apparently.

Ouch.

Where's the lie?

They were mistaken.

No, she should not.

Thank goodness we realized that in November.

WATCH Both Jill Biden's and Kamala's FACES As They Are Forced to Sit Together at Carter Funeral (Video)
Sam J.
She deserves to be rankled. She was wholly unfit for the office.

ABSOLUTELY.

We bet that's a fascinating conversation.

Probably true.

EL. OH. EL.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FUNERAL JIMMY CARTER KAMALA HARRIS

