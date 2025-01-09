She's MAD! Check Out the Look on Kamala's Face When She Spots Obama and Trump Chatting at Carter Funeral

Today is the funeral for former President Jimmy Carter. Naturally, politicians from across the political spectrum will be in attendance, including former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and president-elect Donald Trump.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are also there, of course, and this keen-eyed X user caught a very interesting moment:
Kamala visibly furios after seeing Obama talking with Trump. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lq0rhKzomx— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 9, 2025
HER. FACE.
If looks could kill. Yikes.
On one hand, this writer can kind of understand it. Obama was just telling us how Trump is literally Hitler and now he's laughing at LITERALLY HITLER'S jokes. On the other hand, how petty and mean girl is Kamala?
Very, apparently.
He's been the President operating the Biden Puppet for the last 4 years, so this is the first chance to do an actual transition.— AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) January 9, 2025
Ouch.
Toddler— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) January 9, 2025
Where's the lie?
Oh, but she is “oh, so composed and dignified” according to her adoring subjects.— BusyBeek 🐝 (@HalseyxtB) January 9, 2025
They were mistaken.
These people, these petty people like Kamala should NEVER be in charge of people’s lives.— Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) January 9, 2025
No, she should not.
Thank goodness we realized that in November.
Recommended
They’re in The Presidents Club. She’s not and she never will be.— Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) January 9, 2025
It must rankle.
I’m not even constitutionally qualified to be President and it rankles me. https://t.co/97jYrNl91R
She deserves to be rankled. She was wholly unfit for the office.
Love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation. https://t.co/B5WwATo4iE— AllEliteDoug21 (@AllEliteDoug21) January 9, 2025
ABSOLUTELY.
We bet that's a fascinating conversation.
She just wants to go home and have a couple margaritas. It was a long couple of days and she's still technically VP. https://t.co/jgmzcqOiDg— Levi Pendragon (@levi_pendragon) January 9, 2025
Probably true.
Barry: "She was an awful candidate, huh?"— Cory 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@itoldyoumonsoon) January 9, 2025
Trump: "Let me tell ya, Barry. She made this a cakewalk!" https://t.co/tALmGVC0SY
EL. OH. EL.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member