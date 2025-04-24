No Way: FBI Assesses That Venezuela Facilitating Migration of Gang Members to US

President Donald Trump has gotten into a lot of trouble as Democrats and the media take what he says out of context or distort it completely? Remember the outrage when he called all Mexicans rapists? Of course, he didn't say that — he said that rapists were coming across our border, and sadly, he's been proven right more than once. And then there was the two-week media freakout when Trump called illegal immigrants "animals." Again, that's not what he said — he was talking specifically about MS-13 gang members (like Kilmar Abrego Garcia). Just as they're doing now, Democrats leapt to the defense of illegal gang members, with Nancy Pelosi scolding Trump for not realizing everyone's "spark of divinity" — even MS-13 murderers and rapists.

Advertisement

Trump has often said that other countries are emptying their jails and asylums and sending their citizens here. Democrats have taken great offense at that, but a new report says the FBI has assessed that the Venezuelan government is likely facilitating the importation of Tren de Aragua gang members … the ones the Democrats want flown back to the U.S. from El Salvador.

EXCLUSIVE: The FBI assesses that some Venezuelan government officials "likely facilitate" the migration of members of the violent gang Tren de Aragua from Venezuela to the US to advance the Maduro regime’s objective of undermining public safety in the UShttps://t.co/NhekWsfU2I — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) April 23, 2025

Brooke Singman reports for Fox News:

The FBI assesses that some Venezuelan government officials "likely facilitate" the migration of members of the violent gang Tren de Aragua from Venezuela to the United States to advance the Maduro regime’s objective of undermining public safety in the U.S., Fox News Digital has learned. … The FBI assesses that in the next six to 18 months, Venezuelan government officials likely will attempt to leverage Tren de Aragua members in the United States as proxy actors to threaten, abduct, and kill members of the Venezuelan diaspora in the United States who are vocal critics of Maduro and his regime. The FBI expects an expansion of similar activities throughout South America.

We're shocked.

We knew this over a month ago. It's detailed in WH Proclamation 10903, signed on 3/14.https://t.co/u6EsfS9ie7



✌️ — @TX (@ManlnTexas) April 23, 2025

Let's have a look:

Over the years, Venezuelan national and local authorities have ceded ever-greater control over their territories to transnational criminal organizations, including TdA. The result is a hybrid criminal state that is perpetrating an invasion of and predatory incursion into the United States, and which poses a substantial danger to the United States. Indeed, in December 2024, INTERPOL Washington confirmed: “Tren de Aragua has emerged as a significant threat to the United States as it infiltrates migration flows from Venezuela.” Evidence irrefutably demonstrates that TdA has invaded the United States and continues to invade, attempt to invade, and threaten to invade the country; perpetrated irregular warfare within the country; and used drug trafficking as a weapon against our citizens.

Who was president in December 2024? And what was he doing about it?

But I was reliably informed by obsolete media that this was false and so President Trump couldn't use the Alien Enemies Act https://t.co/V9JmFofITC — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 23, 2025

Hm kind of sounds like an invasion perpetrated by a foreign adversary.... — Jake (@JCMF2424) April 24, 2025

Advertisement

Hense the invasion of foreign government — Don Stokley 🇺🇸 (@DonStokley1776) April 24, 2025

How long did Wray know and sit on this ?! — Kevin (@Fenian_Kevvy) April 23, 2025

As Trump was telling us during campaign. https://t.co/VulJbT9gAQ — Jacob (@retraccj) April 23, 2025

We should have learned something from President Jimmy Carter and the Mariel boatlift from Cuba.

***