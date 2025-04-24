Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council

In Greenville, NC, the CEO of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis, has decided to fight to fly the American flag on his property against the city council, who says the flag is 'excessively tall.'

Rather than fold to the council, Lemonis has closed a location.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis has closed one of his locations in Greenville, North Carolina, after the city council launched a lawsuit claiming the American flag on his company property was "excessively tall."



Lemonis says he will continue fighting to display the flags:… https://t.co/qeFKuWeLMj pic.twitter.com/CHiXpuPCnK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 24, 2025

Good job, city council.

Many don't know that Marcus literally donated his campers for people in Western North Carolina to live in after Hurricane Helene.



He also donated TENS OF THOUSANDS of dollars to victims of the wildfires in Los Angeles.



I will ALWAYS stand with Marcus. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 24, 2025

They don't care. It's about power and control.

This guy is such a solid trooper. He doesn't back down. I actually think the US flags look beautiful as you pass by their facilities. So many people love flying our flag are being forced to take them down. Maybe we can get new flag flying laws passed. — KDarletta (@KDarletta) April 24, 2025

It's just such bad optics for the town council.

This is a perfect example of how anti-American city councils are driving businesses out with their absurd regulations. Marcus Lemonis stood up for a fundamental symbol of our nation—the American flag—and instead of supporting his patriotism, Greenville’s council slapped him with… — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) April 24, 2025

It's become an ideological war.

This is where we find the Karens and their new found addictive power…rule enforcement. But they lack any sense of judgement to see when the rules will actually hurt their community. Great win for Karen, big loss for the community and its employees. All too predictable. — Kevin Reed (@reed945917) April 24, 2025

This and HOAs.

You can't fight the big tyrannies until you fight the little ones.

Why would a town council give a rip about the size if a flag? https://t.co/GlPifFWRrc — Gary Sweeten (@GarySweeten2) April 24, 2025

They think they're our moral and intellectual superiors, so they know how to run our lives and businesses better than we do.

Stand tall, stand strong. Lemonis is right when he says he will continue fighting to display the flags. This is yet another example of our own government tearing down our country from within. https://t.co/cDVfMny9cx — Erica "AmErica" Neely (@Neely4Nevada) April 24, 2025

Local politics matter. A lot.

Hope you’re happy @JoshStein_ instead of letting this company fly their large flag, that didn’t hurt anyone, they will be closing store in NC cause they’re tired of fighting it. Shame on you Governor!@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/E5q98PL6Qc — Sharon 🇺🇸 (@Shepherdline) April 24, 2025

Hope it was worth it, council members.