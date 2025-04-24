VIP
Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With City Council

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

In Greenville, NC, the CEO of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis, has decided to fight to fly the American flag on his property against the city council, who says the flag is 'excessively tall.'

Rather than fold to the council, Lemonis has closed a location.

WATCH:

Good job, city council.

They don't care. It's about power and control.

It's just such bad optics for the town council.

It's become an ideological war.

This and HOAs.

You can't fight the big tyrannies until you fight the little ones.

They think they're our moral and intellectual superiors, so they know how to run our lives and businesses better than we do.

Local politics matter. A lot.

Hope it was worth it, council members.

