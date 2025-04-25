Legacy Media Devotes Hours to Defending an Illegal Alien but Mere Seconds to an American Murdered by One

Roadside Distraction: Dem Frederica Wilson Does Bizarre Rant in Wooded Area Near Highway...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:40 AM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The legacy media is all about pushing fake narratives and the agenda of the Democrat Party. You and your family don’t matter to them at all. But, they love illegal aliens, especially Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Check out the graphic below. It shows that ABC, CBS, and NBC only devoted 12 seconds over 22 days to covering American Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal alien. In contrast, they devoted 143 minutes to Garcia, an illegal alien (they falsely call a ‘Maryland man’) who has been deported to his native El Salvador.

Have a look. (READ)

It’s no surprise that the majority of Americans rightfully distrust them.

The legacy media is in the toilet, but one commenter puts this into its proper perspective.

Let’s pull the lever and watch the legacy media swirl back to the sewer from whence it was born. We’ll call it a permanent homecoming.

Unbelievably, these legacy media clowns refuse to accept that their constant lying and false narratives are why they are hated and distrusted. ‘The culprit is rightwing rhetoric!’ (WATCH)

