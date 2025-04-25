Legacy Media Devotes Hours to Defending an Illegal Alien but Mere Seconds to an American Murdered by One

The legacy media is all about pushing fake narratives and the agenda of the Democrat Party. You and your family don’t matter to them at all. But, they love illegal aliens, especially Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Check out the graphic below. It shows that ABC, CBS, and NBC only devoted 12 seconds over 22 days to covering American Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal alien. In contrast, they devoted 143 minutes to Garcia, an illegal alien (they falsely call a ‘Maryland man’) who has been deported to his native El Salvador.
Have a look. (READ)
Legacy media: Why is our credibility in the toilet?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025
Also legacy media: pic.twitter.com/EmpGzyksR2
12. Seconds.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025
That is just a brutal statistic.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 25, 2025
How utterly revolting.
They are a truly malevolent force in our society.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025
It’s no surprise that the majority of Americans rightfully distrust them.
The legacy media is in the toilet, but one commenter puts this into its proper perspective.
I’ve seen things in toilets with more credibility than Legacy Media.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 25, 2025
I think they’re competing with the DNC to see who can suck the most.
True. I may have done a disservice to toilets.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025
Let’s pull the lever and watch the legacy media swirl back to the sewer from whence it was born. We’ll call it a permanent homecoming.
Unbelievably, these legacy media clowns refuse to accept that their constant lying and false narratives are why they are hated and distrusted. ‘The culprit is rightwing rhetoric!’ (WATCH)
The media are still in denial about why the American people do not trust them. (Hint: it's not Donald Trump)— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 24, 2025
The solution is quite simple, actually 👇 pic.twitter.com/yzp4T8WmCB
No credibility left— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 25, 2025
The media destroyed it
All they do is lie and gaslight America— Amelia Medina (@Medi26896Amelia) April 25, 2025
Posters wonder how anyone intentionally tunes into legacy media.
How anyone still watches and buys into what the legacy media is selling is absolutely beyond me at this point.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 25, 2025
It’s the obvious the narrative the media chooses to push. Really any far left cause and especially anything that will hurt the Trump administration.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) April 25, 2025
There was as time, many years ago when I was a lad, that the media cared about women getting murdered.— Jeff (@jbpeery00) April 25, 2025
I’m sure her coverage must have been on April Fool’s day.
On the legacy media scale of importance, murdered American citizens no longer matter if the killer is an illegal alien. Nothing is allowed to cast illegal aliens in a negative light, even their victims. It’s sickening, but the legacy media’s coverage bears this out.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member