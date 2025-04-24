Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a lot of students who'd defaulted on their student loans were horrified to learn that the Department of Education was going to start collecting again, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. These debtors were horrified to learn that they're paychecks could be garnished and their tax refunds collected. "‘They want us all like broke and in jail or dead," said one borrower. No, they just want you to repay the loan that you voluntarily took out and signed your name to.

The Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation scheme was unconstitutional, but as he liked to brag repeatedly, he did it anyway. It seems that cancelling student loans didn't buy enough votes to put the Democrats over the top in 2024.

Rep. Ro Khanna says he's still fighting to cancel student loan debt, apparently before the repayment period begins next month.

So Khanna somehow managed to rack up $100,000 in student debt, but managed to pay it back. Maybe he has some tips he could share with those who owe the government. You know a good way to keep the government from garnishing your paycheck? Making monthly payments on your debt yourself using your paycheck.

Biden claimed to have created 16 million jobs … there must be work out there, even for the gender studies majors.

And Donald Trump is the bad guy, as though he were collecting the loans himself.

There are a lot of millionaires working on a $174,000 salary.

Yes, this will win back the Democratic Party's base … paying off other people's college loans.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DONALD TRUMP STUDENT DEBT CANCELLATION

