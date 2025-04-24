Rep. Ro Khanna Is Still Fighting to Cancel Student Debt

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, a lot of students who'd defaulted on their student loans were horrified to learn that the Department of Education was going to start collecting again, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. These debtors were horrified to learn that they're paychecks could be garnished and their tax refunds collected. "‘They want us all like broke and in jail or dead," said one borrower. No, they just want you to repay the loan that you voluntarily took out and signed your name to.

The Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation scheme was unconstitutional, but as he liked to brag repeatedly, he did it anyway. It seems that cancelling student loans didn't buy enough votes to put the Democrats over the top in 2024.

Rep. Ro Khanna says he's still fighting to cancel student loan debt, apparently before the repayment period begins next month.

Trump is going to make you pay student loans starting in May. I’m fighting to cancel student loan debt. pic.twitter.com/VBx3nCAmT4 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) April 23, 2025

So Khanna somehow managed to rack up $100,000 in student debt, but managed to pay it back. Maybe he has some tips he could share with those who owe the government. You know a good way to keep the government from garnishing your paycheck? Making monthly payments on your debt yourself using your paycheck.

Our mortgages are preventing us from participating in the open market more, thus hurting the economy. When do we get mortgage forgiveness, Ro? — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) April 23, 2025

Can Americans get their home or car loans CANCELED too since we ALSO signed the loan paperwork just like those people who were SMART enough to get into college but apparently to dumb to understand their loan paperwork? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 24, 2025

There's no such thing as canceling student loan debt.



All that is being done is moving the debt from the people who should be paying it back to the people who shouldn't be paying it at all. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 24, 2025

Only there’s no such thing as “cancel.” It means someone else pays, and it’s not going to be me. — Montgomery Granger (@mjgranger1) April 23, 2025

Trump is going to enforce the law regarding payment of student loans.



😱😱😱



I fixed it for you. — DJ Richards (@stumblebum54) April 23, 2025

How on earth did you become a U.S Representative without knowing the difference between a loan and a grant? Is the bar really that low? 🥴 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) April 23, 2025

It's not your job to make me pay someone's else's loan. — Thomas Kemmett🇺🇲 (@ThomasKemmett) April 24, 2025

Biden claimed to have created 16 million jobs … there must be work out there, even for the gender studies majors.

Big mistake. This is a 90/10 issue amongst the blue collar voters you lost in 2024. — TexasRaj (@TXbizman) April 23, 2025

You may want to confer with the citizens who would have to absorb that bill. You’re fast and lose with our money. You’re equally dismissive of any suggestion that the people who voluntarily took out the loans and agreed to repay them have no role in this except to play victim. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) April 23, 2025

And Donald Trump is the bad guy, as though he were collecting the loans himself.

If the college “educated” are so smart why can’t they pay off their loans? — Anthem Comics (@anthemcomics_) April 23, 2025

You’re a millionaire. Be quiet. — Daniel F. Monroe (@USArmyOfficer) April 23, 2025

There are a lot of millionaires working on a $174,000 salary.

Not Trump, the country. We say pay your bills. We're done! — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) April 24, 2025

Yes, this will win back the Democratic Party's base … paying off other people's college loans.

