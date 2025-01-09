PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As...
WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

While our pals on the Left are screeching about climate change being at fault for the devastating fires we're all watching in California in real-time, the reality of the situation and how badly LA has and other affected areas have been managed and cared for is becoming more and more obvious. From refusing to utilize water to protect some minnow, to slashing the budgets, Mayor Karen Bass has made some horrible decisions compounded by Gavin Newsom being one of if not the worst governor in the country.

When priorities are as off as Bass's and Newsom's unfortunately that spells disaster for their people. 

And guess what? A letter from L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley written JUST LAST MONTH shows even she knew there was a problem. Bass was so concerned she took a trip to Ghana.

Classy.

Take a look:

You'd think the mayor of such a HUGE city would be more concerned about the actual safety of her citizens.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, Bass is a Democrat and we know all too well her priorities have zilch to do with safety and everything to do with division, revenge, and racism, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

At best.

How is this even possible?

PRIDE Celebrating L.A.'s 1st LGBTQ+ Fire Chief Claiming Lesbians GET IT DONE As L.A. BURNS Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Awww! But Trump was just being a big ol' MEANIE!

Democrats, they never learn.

