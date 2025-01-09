WOW: Leaked Letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Makes Mayor Karen Bass Look Even WORSE (Screenshot)

While our pals on the Left are screeching about climate change being at fault for the devastating fires we're all watching in California in real-time, the reality of the situation and how badly LA has and other affected areas have been managed and cared for is becoming more and more obvious. From refusing to utilize water to protect some minnow, to slashing the budgets, Mayor Karen Bass has made some horrible decisions compounded by Gavin Newsom being one of if not the worst governor in the country.

Advertisement

When priorities are as off as Bass's and Newsom's unfortunately that spells disaster for their people.

And guess what? A letter from L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley written JUST LAST MONTH shows even she knew there was a problem. Bass was so concerned she took a trip to Ghana.

Classy.

Take a look:

L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley warned Mayor Karen Bass (D) last month the $17+ million she cut from the department's budget "severely limited the department's capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies, including wildfires" pic.twitter.com/tgzIAeHIsQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 9, 2025

You'd think the mayor of such a HUGE city would be more concerned about the actual safety of her citizens.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, Bass is a Democrat and we know all too well her priorities have zilch to do with safety and everything to do with division, revenge, and racism, and we're not even sorry for saying so.

Criminal — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025

Will we ever see accountability? — AmericanKat🇺🇸 🟥🟥🟥 (@4AmericanKat) January 9, 2025

It’s malpractice. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2025

At best.

How is this even possible?

Trump warned @GavinNewsom in 2018. CRIMINAL



Dereliction of Duty at BEST pic.twitter.com/cDPDsDA3zj — MA for RFK Jr (@AdmissionsTruth) January 9, 2025

Awww! But Trump was just being a big ol' MEANIE!

Democrats, they never learn.

===========================================================================

Related:

OMG-LOL! David Muir REKT by Jack Osbourne (and ALL of X) for Being SVELTE While Reporting on Fires -Watch

Conservative Media SLAM DUNK! Salem Media Announces Brad Parscale As New Chief of Strategy Officer

Young Man Who Overcame ALL the Odds Because of School Choice Shares His EPIC Story in Powerful Thread

WHOA! Democrats Can Thank One of Their OWN for Foiling Their Evil Plan to BLOCK the Laken Riley Act

Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, Community Notes or NOT, You'll Never Be Elon Musk

===========================================================================