ICE Seeking Jordanian National Who Trespassed on Marine Corps Base

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As Twitchy reported last August, then-White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had "no comment" on whether there had been a potential terrorist attack on the Quantico Marine Corps base back in May. 

Two Jordanian nationals had pulled up to the base in a box truck, claiming to be Amazon delivery drivers. The New York Post reported at the time, "After skeptical military police channeled them to an area for secondary security inspection, the driver hit the gas in defiance of halt orders and tried to barrel the truck into the base’s town center."

A local reporter, Kelly Sienkowski of the Potomac Local News, broke the story and cited “multiple anonymous sources” who told her that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

The two men were cited for trespassing on federal property and were released after posting bail.

ICE has put out a notice that it's still looking for Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, who entered the U.S. on a student visa but never attended classes.

… on May 3, 2024, he was released on bond by an immigration judge on June 6, 2024. 

He is believed to have relocated to the Los Angeles area, likely residing in Orange County, California.

We'd definitely agree that he's a "person of interest."

He was here on a student visa, just like the recently arrested pro-terrorist Columbia University students Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi. It appears ICE, under the Trump administration, is willing to arrest and even deport pro-Hamas agitators here on student visas.

We remember that story, but we don't know if he was here on a student visa. What was he doing here?

Similar to Mahdawi, who attended Columbia for 10 years on a student visa but has no degree to show for it.

***

