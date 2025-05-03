ICE Seeking Jordanian National Who Trespassed on Marine Corps Base

As Twitchy reported last August, then-White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had "no comment" on whether there had been a potential terrorist attack on the Quantico Marine Corps base back in May.

Two Jordanian nationals had pulled up to the base in a box truck, claiming to be Amazon delivery drivers. The New York Post reported at the time, "After skeptical military police channeled them to an area for secondary security inspection, the driver hit the gas in defiance of halt orders and tried to barrel the truck into the base’s town center."

A local reporter, Kelly Sienkowski of the Potomac Local News, broke the story and cited “multiple anonymous sources” who told her that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one was on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

The two men were cited for trespassing on federal property and were released after posting bail.

ICE has put out a notice that it's still looking for Mohammad Khair Dabous, 28, who entered the U.S. on a student visa but never attended classes.

ICE is seeking assistance in finding Mohammad Khair Hasan Mohammad Dabous, a Jordanian national who entered the U.S. on a student visa on September 11, 2022, but did not attend classes.



Arrested for trespassing at Marine Corps Base Quantico on May… pic.twitter.com/Tqmg8HQWPa — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 3, 2025

… on May 3, 2024, he was released on bond by an immigration judge on June 6, 2024. He is believed to have relocated to the Los Angeles area, likely residing in Orange County, California.

We'd definitely agree that he's a "person of interest."

Jordanian national skips his student visa, trespasses on Marine Corps Base Quantico, and an immigration judge lets him walk?



Now he’s hiding out in Orange County like it’s no big deal.



This isn’t incompetence, it’s a national security breach.

Find him. Detain him. Deport him. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) May 3, 2025

I think we can come to the conclusion that opening our universities to the world has been a massive failure for the American people, for numerous reasons, and should be stopped immediately. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) May 3, 2025

It’s worse than what you posted. Merrick Garland’s DOJ asked yet another worthless federal judge to dismiss his case which the judge did. Can’t make this stuff up which begs the question: “What chance do average American citizens have when their own government detests them?” pic.twitter.com/JxD0QvFFOS — LLCoolG (@LTCCoolG) May 3, 2025

The sleeper cell member. Scouting to find vulnerabilities in our system planning in attack of terror. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) May 3, 2025

So tired of judges putting Americans at risk. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) May 3, 2025

He was here on a student visa, just like the recently arrested pro-terrorist Columbia University students Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi. It appears ICE, under the Trump administration, is willing to arrest and even deport pro-Hamas agitators here on student visas.

Begs the question, "How many of these foreign nationals came here on student visas, and not attend classes and remain in the US?" Probable sleeper cell. — Lil oh Dave (@DM_4USA) May 3, 2025

No more student visas - so many problems solved — Obviously Wise (@ObviouslyWise) May 3, 2025

Seems to me, our country should take a breather for about 5 yrs on student visas.



Let's sort out who's a terrorist, who's a Chinese spy and who's not before we pass out any more. — MJ Alton (@Maryjohaynes) May 3, 2025

Thanks for sharing.



There's also the Chechen, Dzhankutov Adsalan, released by FBI after stalking the Colonel's home at Ft. Bragg, while the Colonel killed the 2nd Chechen involved, May 2024.



I've not seen pics of Dzhankutov Adsalan. — Jeanne-NC (@Jeanne2999432) May 3, 2025

We remember that story, but we don't know if he was here on a student visa. What was he doing here?

From Jordan, entered on a student visa and did not attend classes. Well slap my ass. Didn't see that coming... — Living the Dream (@Oldskhool1949) May 3, 2025

Similar to Mahdawi, who attended Columbia for 10 years on a student visa but has no degree to show for it.

