Karine Jean-Pierre Has No Comment on Potential Terror Attack at Marine Corps Base

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Here's news about something that happened back on May 3 and we're just hearing about now. It seems two Jordanian nationals posed as Amazon delivery drivers in an attempt to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base. The New York Post reports:

In the early morning of May 3, two men in a box truck pulled up to the front gate of Quantico Marine Corps Base, 35 miles southwest of Washington, DC, and tried to lie their way in, claiming they were Amazon delivery men.

After skeptical military police channeled them to an area for secondary security inspection, the driver hit the gas in defiance of halt orders and tried to barrel the truck into the base’s town center. Quick-thinking MPs put up road barriers that stopped the truck.

The Marines ended up citing the two for trespassing on federal property.

We only know this because of a report in the Potomac Local News, founded in 2010 “to help people understand what is happening in their local communities in Northern Virginia.”

Yet while reporter Kelly Sienkowski, who broke what happened, focuses on her local readership, she’s shocked this story hasn’t gotten more national attention.

Sienkowski’s story quoted a prepared email statement from base spokesman Capt. Michael Curtis, shared with me and The Post, confirming the incident’s basic contours but no more.

But Sienkowski kept pressing. She cited “multiple anonymous sources” who told her that one of the two individuals in the truck was a Jordanian foreign national who “recently crossed the southern border into the U.S.” and also that one of people in the truck — they didn’t say which one — is on the U.S. terrorist watch list.

Wow, they were cited for trespassing on federal property.

Fox News' Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if the incident might have been an attempted terrorist attack, to which Jean-Pierre had no comment.

They sure are keeping quiet about it.

It doesn't fit President Joe Biden's narrative that illegal immigrants "built this country': "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country," Biden told MSNBC. Not even if they murder a young nursing student. Days later, he said that illegal immigrants have been "model citizens." Model what now?

The Marine Corps reportedly turned these two model citizens over to ICE, but ICE isn't talking either.

Jordanian nationals just happen to pose as Amazon delivery drivers to gain access to a Marine Corps base. Nothing suspicious there.

There's only one local reporter on the story, and no one's talking.

Why isn't this national news? At least the New York Post and now Fox News has picked up on it. But we're not getting any answers. Are they still in ICE custody? Did they cross into the country illegally?

***

Tags: TERRORISM KARINE JEAN-PIERRE PETER DOOCY

