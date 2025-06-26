BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right to Their Faces

Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Ira...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:55 AM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There has been so much misinformation and spin this week from the dead legacy media (specifically CNN, but all of them to one extent or another) regarding the efficacy of the strikes that the Trump administration ordered against Iranian nuclear sites, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth finally said, 'Enough is enough.'

Last night, Hegseth announced that he would hold an early press conference this morning to address the attacks, the outcome, and also how the press has been misreporting it. 

At 8 AM, Hegseth took to the podium and began by discussing the irrefutable result of the strike, regardless of the preliminary and incomplete damage assessments that were leaked to CNN.

Despite some strikes from Iran and Israel before the ceasefire officially began, there IS a ceasefire in place right now. No one, not even CNN, can dispute that this is a result of America's military forcing Iran into that position. 

But Hegseth was just getting warmed up. After he talked about the outcomes, he looked directly at the press in the Pentagon Briefing Room and put them all on FULL BLAST. 

Watch: 

This. ALL OF THIS. Just hook it into our veins. 

The legacy media hate Trump so much, they want America to fail, and they will go to any lengths to diminish his accomplishments, even to the extent of criticizing the United States military after an enormously successful attack. 

Hegseth emphasized this point at the end of his remarks: 

You're undermining the success of incredible B-2 pilots and incredible F-35 pilots and incredible refuelers and incredible air defenders who accomplished their mission. 

How about we talk about how special America is, that only we have these capabilities? I think it's too much to ask, unfortunately, for the fake news. So we're used to that.

Sadly, he's right. It is too much for them. Even though everything he said is 100 percent accurate, both he and we know it will fall on deaf ears. 

But it needed to be said anyway. 

That's the truly disgraceful part. Trump is a big boy. He can take the media's slings and arrows. 

But the TDS is so strong with the press, they aren't just undermining Trump, they are undermining America and our military. 

As we have said a million times, they have no shame. They are incapable of that emotion. 

About the media, Trump has absolutely been right all along. And the rest of the country is seeing it. 

Even better, the media can't spin it or hide it when Hegseth calls them out directly to the American people.

... stick it to the administration - that's pretty twisted when you think about it. The guy makes a fair point about nobody bothering to cover what it actually takes to fly a 36-hour mission; try staying awake that long in your living room, never mind piloting a B-2 bomber. Instead of celebrating the fact that we're the only country on earth that can pull off these kinds of operations, they're busy hunting for leaks and half-truths to spin into some kind of disaster story. It's like watching someone root against their own team just because they don't like the coach. You've got to hand it to Hegseth though - calling them out right to their faces like that takes some brass, even if it probably won't change how they cover the next mission.

It almost makes you wonder if America is the legacy media's 'team' at all. 

Ahem ... almost. 

Better yet, force Jake Tapper and Natasha Bertrand to watch it on a loop until it sinks in.

Yes, we are aware that it will never sink in with them.

But that makes it an even better idea. 

