Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' a...
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right...
Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One...
Say WUT? Jamaal Bowman Goes On INSANE Tirade About the N-Word Causing Black...
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts...
Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn'...
Beyond Parody: The Bulwark's Headline About SCOTUS Deportation Ruling Is a New Low,...
Off the Top Rope: Linda McMahon Slams California for Title IX Violations
CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest...
Alligator Alcatraz: Construction of Illegal Alien Detention Site Begins in the Florida Eve...
Billy Baldwin Wants to Know How Many Soldiers Will Die Due to Trump's...
Marina Medvin Calls Zohan Mamdani Victory Celebration 'The Whitest Party in NYC'
Jake Tapper Elicits Major Laughs With His Self-Righteous Claim that CNN’s ‘Obligation Is...
VIP
Actor Pedro Pascal Defends Calling J.K. Rowling a 'Heinous Loser'

Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes

Doug P. | 10:21 AM on June 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

This morning Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went off on the legacy media and the Trump Derangement Syndrome that has permanently infected them. 

Hegseth was joined by Gen. Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. 

Advertisement

Together the two had a presentation featuring plenty of video that basically dropped a bunker buster on the Democrat and lib media narrative about the Iran strikes being unsuccessful: 

First off, SecDef Hegseth took aim at the "scoops" that have been going around from the same media types that helped push the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a Russian misinformation campaign" BS.

General Caine also had plenty of video and explanations that made it clear the missions were successful, despite current reports from select propagandists in the media: 

Recommended

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

More:

If you read stories from CNN and others it sounds like this was a haphazard mission cobbled together at the last minute on the whims of Donald Trump, and that is of course not true: 

In short, another media/Dem narrative has, not unlike Iran's nuclear facilities, turned to dust.

It was a remarkable operation. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'
Grateful Calvin
Natasha Bertrand Throws HISSY FIT Claiming Pete Hegseth Attacked Media 'Very Personally' and PUH-LEASE
Sam J.
BOOM! Pete Hegseth GOES OFF on the Legacy Media's TDS, Blasts Them Right to Their Faces
Grateful Calvin
Matt Walsh's Honest NYC Post ENRAGES Bulwarker Tim Miller SO MUCH He Starts Screaming Racial SLURS At Him
Sam J.
Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One Is Above the Law!')
Doug P.
CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes Fake Narrative About Iran Bombing Mission and then Guest Tells Him Trump’s Right
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement