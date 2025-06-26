Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Iran Strikes

This morning Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went off on the legacy media and the Trump Derangement Syndrome that has permanently infected them.

Hegseth was joined by Gen. Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Advertisement

Together the two had a presentation featuring plenty of video that basically dropped a bunker buster on the Democrat and lib media narrative about the Iran strikes being unsuccessful:

The CNN report that AP, Washington Post and NY Times “confirmed” is getting obliterated by this briefing right now.



Unless, of course, we’re going to starting doubting the chair of the Joint Chiefs and all the evidence he’s providing… https://t.co/Mwn32CWOE7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 26, 2025

First off, SecDef Hegseth took aim at the "scoops" that have been going around from the same media types that helped push the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a Russian misinformation campaign" BS.

🔥🔥🔥HEGSETH SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT, lists all the intelligence assessments that CONFIRM the U.S. airstrikes were a success and Iran’s nuclear facilities were:



"Destroyed"



"Rendered...inoperable"



"Significantly damaged...setting [the nuclear program] back by years." pic.twitter.com/oNutfKrfwT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2025

General Caine also had plenty of video and explanations that made it clear the missions were successful, despite current reports from select propagandists in the media:

MUST WATCH: Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shares the 15+ years of meticulous planning and studying that went into obliterating the Iranian regime's nuclear facilities pic.twitter.com/e7Rf7atVZ0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 26, 2025

More:

Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine demonstrates how GBU-57 MOPs work: "Unlike a normal surface bomb, you won't see an impact crater because they're designed to deeply bury and then function ... All six weapons at each vent at Fordow went exactly where they were intended to go." pic.twitter.com/iQs3oWcJ4X — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 26, 2025

If you read stories from CNN and others it sounds like this was a haphazard mission cobbled together at the last minute on the whims of Donald Trump, and that is of course not true:

The fact that General Caine said we had a guy watching the construction of the nuclear sites for 16 years, then made a specific bomb to deal with it….. astonishes even me.



The attention to detail required to get this done, I simply can’t bend my mind to. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 26, 2025

In short, another media/Dem narrative has, not unlike Iran's nuclear facilities, turned to dust.

.@SenMcCormickPA: "I don't know how any American could listen to Gen. Caine talk about this mission and not think it was flawlessly executed... A remarkable operation." https://t.co/W9PqmpfTUs pic.twitter.com/M4kRRpK2Bv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 26, 2025

It was a remarkable operation.