Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Remember when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed President Joe Biden into saying at his State of the Union address the name of "Lincoln" Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan national? Biden went on MSNBC a day later to apologize for calling Riley's killer an "illegal" — he should have said "undocumented."

But then Biden just kept on going, saying, "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country."

What?

What? The people who just crossed the border illegally yesterday "built this country?" They're destroying this country, siphoning off $8.4 million in funding for the police and fire departments in Denver to house and feed them. The only thing they've built are tent cities in public parks.

"Give me a break" is one of Biden's tells, and he used it Monday to tell the story of a verbally advanced two-year-old telling his mother not to break the law.

Model citizens. Citizens. He's not even going to disrespect the ones who murder actual American citizens.

We could insert so many posts here about what these "model citizens" have been up to.

Even the two-year-old knows it's illegal.

So Biden thinks the mother who drags her two-year-old across the Rio Grande, knowing full well it's illegal, is a model citizen? How much longer until these "citizens" can vote?

***


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

