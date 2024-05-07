Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens

Remember when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shamed President Joe Biden into saying at his State of the Union address the name of "Lincoln" Riley, the nursing student who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan national? Biden went on MSNBC a day later to apologize for calling Riley's killer an "illegal" — he should have said "undocumented."

But then Biden just kept on going, saying, "I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country."

What?

BREAKING: Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's kiIIer an "illegal"



"I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." pic.twitter.com/nNTOLzq5vP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

What? The people who just crossed the border illegally yesterday "built this country?" They're destroying this country, siphoning off $8.4 million in funding for the police and fire departments in Denver to house and feed them. The only thing they've built are tent cities in public parks.

"Give me a break" is one of Biden's tells, and he used it Monday to tell the story of a verbally advanced two-year-old telling his mother not to break the law.

Biden on illegal immigrants: “Can you imagine a kid, two years old, saying, ‘Mom, don’t take me across the Rio Grande. It’s against the law.’ Give me a break. These have been model citizens.” pic.twitter.com/o1lbGk6hwm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 6, 2024

Model citizens. Citizens. He's not even going to disrespect the ones who murder actual American citizens.

Model citizens who start off here committing a felony and fraud — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) May 6, 2024

Why does Biden care more about illegal immigrants than U.S. citizens? — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) May 6, 2024

His disregard for the law is inspiring. — Kris with a K (@xt4v) May 6, 2024

Can you imagine a young nursing student telling her migrant rapist & murderer that she'll do whatever they ask, if they will let her live? Laken Riley was a model citizen. Give her family a break & close the border. pic.twitter.com/J5phMuNXOt — SoulPhilosophy❤️Annie❤️ (@SoulPhilosophy) May 7, 2024

We could insert so many posts here about what these "model citizens" have been up to.

It is against the law. I don't see how this is confusing. — Reason (@JPMar111) May 7, 2024

Even the two-year-old knows it's illegal.

Which one is the 2 year old again? pic.twitter.com/0tpWDTDM2a — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) May 6, 2024

Except for the rapes, the murders, the car crashes and the fact they’re not citizens Joey B is perfectly correct! — Demos (@FlamenDia1is) May 7, 2024

They're not citizens. And their first act upon entering this country was to commit a crime. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 7, 2024

Two year olds are such sticklers for the law. — Forrest (@typicalfo) May 7, 2024

Dude says give me a break so much I think it's time we actually give him one — Erik Foreman (@ForemanErik) May 6, 2024

So Biden thinks the mother who drags her two-year-old across the Rio Grande, knowing full well it's illegal, is a model citizen? How much longer until these "citizens" can vote?

