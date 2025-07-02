LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming

Sheriff Grady Judd of Florida is still our favorite law enforcement officer, but we're really warming up to this guy. After sitting through a whole bunch of virtue signaling about setting up a system, using AI or something, that can warn Los Angeles' "business community" if ICE agents are approaching. "I can't do that," he says, matter-of-factly.
LA council person asks the LAPD Chief to alert illegals when ICE is coming.— Booker (@RealBookerScott) July 2, 2025
The Chief tells her she may want to talk to the city attorney about that because it's obstruction of justice. pic.twitter.com/6Q6lK0cFay
Excellent answer.
Lady is crazy— Terry Haggard (@TerryH11704) July 2, 2025
And stupid!— Booker (@RealBookerScott) July 2, 2025
Thank you Chief!— MAGA PATRIOT TGM (TERI) (@udreams30) July 2, 2025
the Chief is correct.— James Katchen - (@JamesKatchen) July 2, 2025
He told her right.— Onward🇺🇸1776 (@onward1776) July 2, 2025
Idiocy 2.0 playing out before our eyes.— Albert Shaggleford (@A_Shaggleford) July 2, 2025
People have ID'd the councilwoman as Imelda Padilla, a first-generation Mexican-American. We assume her parents came here legally?
Imelda Padilla, anchor baby.— TheOtherRene2 (@TheOtherRene2) July 2, 2025
Listen to her accent. She even says, "...warn us. Warn OUR FOLKS..."— Gary Piper (@PiperJustPiper) July 2, 2025
That's Mexifornia. Is SHE even a legal citizen?
Having the wrong people in power is part of the problem in the U.S.— JLNbroadcasting (@JLNbroadcast) July 2, 2025
Amen.
When you are this clueless on basic legal principles you are not fit to hold any elected position.— ThatOneGuy (@whosThatOneGuy) July 2, 2025
***
