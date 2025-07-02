VIP
LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 02, 2025
Twitchy

Sheriff Grady Judd of Florida is still our favorite law enforcement officer, but we're really warming up to this guy. After sitting through a whole bunch of virtue signaling about setting up a system, using AI or something, that can warn Los Angeles' "business community" if ICE agents are approaching. "I can't do that," he says, matter-of-factly.

Excellent answer. 

People have ID'd the councilwoman as Imelda Padilla, a first-generation Mexican-American. We assume her parents came here legally?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

