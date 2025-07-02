LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming

Sheriff Grady Judd of Florida is still our favorite law enforcement officer, but we're really warming up to this guy. After sitting through a whole bunch of virtue signaling about setting up a system, using AI or something, that can warn Los Angeles' "business community" if ICE agents are approaching. "I can't do that," he says, matter-of-factly.

LA council person asks the LAPD Chief to alert illegals when ICE is coming.



The Chief tells her she may want to talk to the city attorney about that because it's obstruction of justice. pic.twitter.com/6Q6lK0cFay — Booker (@RealBookerScott) July 2, 2025

People have ID'd the councilwoman as Imelda Padilla, a first-generation Mexican-American. We assume her parents came here legally?

Listen to her accent. She even says, "...warn us. Warn OUR FOLKS..."

