Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on April 30, 2024

We've already seen illegal immigrants take over soccer fields, senior centers, vacant homes, airports, and more. Now we're hearing that a hundred illegal immigrants have taken over a city park in Seattle's Central District. What will Seattle do about it? Nothing.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS: Monday evening, more than a hundred migrants invaded Seattle's Central District and took over Powell Barnett Park, a popular play area for kids and dogs. There are now more than 30 tents set up on a grassy area and wooden pallets are scattered everywhere.  

Group leaders say they won't leave until more money is provided for better living conditions. Sure sounds like extortion.  

The usual far-left activists were there to help orchestrate this massive move. Old friend Rosario Lopez Hernandez spotted me right away and chased me out of the encampment with a cardboard box. She's facing charges for disrupting a Seattle council meeting in February.  

Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth and Mayor Bruce Harrell say there are no more city resources and state funds won't be available for a few more months.  

So now what? I'm staying on top of this with @FrontlinesTPUSA

So they had been put up in a motel, but the money ran out. 

Where did they get all of those tents? It's the same question we have for all the pro-Hamas demonstrators on college campuses.

President Biden says that illegal immigrants built this country.

It's probably NGOs that supply them with tents and food. Taxpayer-funded NGOs.

***


.

