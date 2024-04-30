Illegal Immigrants Take Over Seattle City Park, Put Out Supply Requests

We've already seen illegal immigrants take over soccer fields, senior centers, vacant homes, airports, and more. Now we're hearing that a hundred illegal immigrants have taken over a city park in Seattle's Central District. What will Seattle do about it? Nothing.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS: Monday evening, more than a hundred migrants invaded Seattle's Central District and took over Powell Barnett Park, a popular play area for kids and dogs. There are now more than 30 tents set up on a grassy area and wooden pallets are scattered everywhere.… pic.twitter.com/2ud0Uk9BPp — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

ABSOLUTE MADNESS: Monday evening, more than a hundred migrants invaded Seattle's Central District and took over Powell Barnett Park, a popular play area for kids and dogs. There are now more than 30 tents set up on a grassy area and wooden pallets are scattered everywhere. Group leaders say they won't leave until more money is provided for better living conditions. Sure sounds like extortion. The usual far-left activists were there to help orchestrate this massive move. Old friend Rosario Lopez Hernandez spotted me right away and chased me out of the encampment with a cardboard box. She's facing charges for disrupting a Seattle council meeting in February. Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth and Mayor Bruce Harrell say there are no more city resources and state funds won't be available for a few more months. So now what? I'm staying on top of this with @FrontlinesTPUSA

They are asking the public to donate resources so they can illegally stay in a city park. They don’t even allow the homeless

to do this anymore. pic.twitter.com/Oydsr3eXHN — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

Earlier this month, this same group of migrants ran out of cash and got kicked out of a Kent motel. So they took over Garfield tennis courts to demand more loot. A donor helped them stay in the motel for a few more weeks, but that money has also run out. pic.twitter.com/il28Hj0Qhf — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

This is Rosario Lopez Hernandez. She assaulted me with this piece of cardboard at the last protest as well. pic.twitter.com/gCL8dZ780y — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

Gotta give Rosario credit, she's relentless and extremely aggressive. pic.twitter.com/ZncaV3J46M — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

So they had been put up in a motel, but the money ran out.

Next up



Tent fires, stabbings, rapes and shootings. — Anatolia (@anatoliafergus) April 30, 2024

I wouldn't rule it out. — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 30, 2024

Occupation by force needs to be repelled by greater force. — Ellis Reyes (aka Instructor Zulu) (@ellisreyes) April 30, 2024

Unbelievable. Do we even live in America anymore?



Never thought there would be a day where illegal aliens can pick a place, build a shack and then chase U.S. Citizens away from documenting it.



Astonishing. — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) April 30, 2024

Are these “environmentalists” and “activists” going to make some kind of positive difference and leave this area better than they found it? Will they even be bothered to clean up after themselves? Will they care about what they damage? — Currin Cooper (@currincooper) April 30, 2024

Mighty resourceful of them to find all those wood pallets to setup their sparkly bright new tents on. — Right Church Wrong Pew (@RtChurchWrongPw) April 30, 2024

Where did they get all of those tents? It's the same question we have for all the pro-Hamas demonstrators on college campuses.

I guess vigilante action is where we are headed? — Pablito505 (@pablito505) April 30, 2024

Once again, ALL of America's problems come down to the willingness to enforce laws. — Quaesitor Verum (@xPMLx) April 30, 2024

How do these people make the USA better ? — Blueberry (@JJNY516) April 30, 2024

President Biden says that illegal immigrants built this country.

There are some big money houses around the park they are gonna be pissed off — Mr. Hobby (@bigbee8800) April 30, 2024

Why are citizens being held hostage by all these radical groups and their demands? — racheltheone 🍊 (@TerryWe80134890) April 30, 2024

They seem well stocked with outerwear, food, general supplies and very brand new appearing shelter. — youdonwantoknow (@youdonwantono) April 30, 2024

Round them all up and deport them. Easy peasy. Also include the enablers, revoke citizenship status (if they ever had any to begin with). — My name is Tim (@TimothyRSimpson) April 30, 2024

It's probably NGOs that supply them with tents and food. Taxpayer-funded NGOs.

