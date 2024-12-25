HO HO OH LOL-NO! Leftist Mocked for Whining About the Midwest DAD We Could Have Had With a VP Tim Walz

We will ever understand why the Left is bound and determined to turn our elected officials into parents. Maybe it stems from their desire for the government to parent them or maybe they're just complete weirdos with daddy issues.

Then again, we could always learn to embrace the power of AND.

For example, this person is very disappointed that we collectively as a country somehow missed out on having Tim Walz as our VP and 'Midwest Dad'.

Yeah, no thanks.

We really lost out on Midwest dad as our VP https://t.co/k3D4PAsLUp — Parkergetajob (@parkergetajob) December 21, 2024

This is just WEIRD, right? Remember when the Left, the media, and Democrats were working overtime to convince Americans that JD Vance was weird? Meanwhile, this guy was prancing around on stages, kicking his legs like a toddler, and openly talking about all of the school shooters he's befriended over the years. Not to mention the drunk driving incident, the accusations of stolen valor, the time he yanked his son on stage during the DNC, and a plethora of other weird behaviors before and during the campaign.

Not to mention he let his state burn in the name of equity in 2020 and his creepy AF wife claimed she left the windows open so she could smell the tires burning.

You mean the guy who let his state burn? Nah, we’re good. pic.twitter.com/CGqVD4vhyS — PixieSS ❄️🎄❄️ (@pixiejss) December 22, 2024

My dad was Midwest and I don’t even want to type the names he would have called that clown. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) December 22, 2024

We're also reminded of the photo-op they tried to pull off of him hunting and he couldn't figure out how to handle his shotgun.

Good times, Democrats.

Honestly, we were so relieved when Harris picked Walz as her VP because WOOF, this guy is a train wreck and did nothing to help her at all.

Midwest dads don’t want tampons in men’s bathrooms.



This guy was a freak meant for a party of freaks — Hank (@XReasonbly) December 21, 2024

There's that too.

Real Americans don’t look to politicians as father figures . I am sorry yours failed you. — Gary Pageau (@garypageau) December 21, 2024

Bingo.

Yes because we needed a guy with amazing Carmel popcorn skills instead of foreign policy and fiscal policy skills 😂 — анон2176 🇺🇸 ████ (@anon2176) December 22, 2024

Hey now, foreign policy might keep us safe for now but caramel popcorn is FOREVER, man.

No. We dodged a bullet — schotts 🇺🇸🎄 (@schotts) December 22, 2024

AMEN AMEN AMEN.

The midwest dad literally won as VP.



Not sure how you missed that. — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) December 23, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

We had the same reaction.

